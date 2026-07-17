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Home > India News > Who Is Damayanti Sen? 15-Year-Old National Shooter Goes Missing; CCTV Shows Her at Howrah Station

Who Is Damayanti Sen? 15-Year-Old National Shooter Goes Missing; CCTV Shows Her at Howrah Station

The 15-year-old rifle shooter, who recently qualified for the national junior squad trials, was last seen at Howrah Railway Station after leaving home for a short errand.

15-year-old rifle shooter, Damayanti Sen, gone missing. (Photo: X)
15-year-old rifle shooter, Damayanti Sen, gone missing. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-07-17 19:48 IST

15-year-old rifle shooter Damayanti Sen from Howrah has gone missing under mysterious circumstances and has left her family, coaches and the local sports community in a tizzy. The young athlete, who had just qualified for the national junior shooting squad trials, was last seen Thursday morning when she left her home on a quick errand.

Teen Shooter Goes Missing: What Happened?

Her family said Wednesday night was just a typical night. Damayanti ate her dinner and went to bed early, like she always did before her morning workouts.

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The next day, she went out of her house at 30/2 Umacharan Bhattacharya Lane in Central Howrah to buy some groceries or milk from a nearby shop. But she never returned.

Her father, Dhrubajyoti Sen, told police later that Damayanti had left her mobile phone at home, which he found unusual. He said there were no arguments or problems at home before she disappeared either, which makes the incident all the more confusing for the family.

CCTV Shows Her at Howrah Station

When searches in the vicinity turned up nothing, the family filed a missing person’s report with the police.

Officers checked CCTV footage of nearby areas during the investigation. It is claimed that Damayanti was shown in the footage at Howrah Railway Station. She was seen walking between platforms four and five, then disappeared from the camera’s eye.

Investigators have not been able to determine where she went from there so far, nor has there been a confirmed sighting of her since.

Who is Damayanti Sen?

Damayanti Sen is a promising young rifle shooter who has been making her mark in competitive shooting. Trained by Olympian shooting coach Joydeep Karmakar, she is known for her disciplined approach to the sport.

She has always scored more than 600 points in state-level competitions and selection trials. She recently qualified for the national junior shooting squad trials, which was a big achievement for her and an important milestone in her sporting career.

She is described by friends, coaches and fellow shooters as a focused and hard-working athlete with a bright future ahead of her.

Police Continue Search

The Howrah police have registered a missing person case and are pursuing their investigation. They are scouring CCTV footage from local railway stations and public places to trace her movements.

The family has also put photos of Damayanti on social media, hoping someone might recognise her or be able to give information that could help. Several people have contacted the family claiming to have seen her, including a tip from Bardhaman, but none of the leads has been confirmed as yet.

The Railway Police are also investigating the case. Authorities continue to follow up on every lead possible in the search for the missing teenager.

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Who Is Damayanti Sen? 15-Year-Old National Shooter Goes Missing; CCTV Shows Her at Howrah Station
Who Is Damayanti Sen? 15-Year-Old National Shooter Goes Missing; CCTV Shows Her at Howrah Station
Who Is Damayanti Sen? 15-Year-Old National Shooter Goes Missing; CCTV Shows Her at Howrah Station
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