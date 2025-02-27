Who is Dattatraya Ramdas Gade? Pune Bus Rape Accused Out On Bail For Another Case

Pune is reeling from a horrific crime after a 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped inside a stationary state transport bus at the bustling Swargate bus station. The shocking incident has ignited political protests and raised questions about passenger safety at one of the city's busiest transit hubs.

Pune Bus Rape Case: A 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped inside a stationary state transport bus at the Swargate bus station in Pune on Tuesday morning. The accused, identified as Dattatraya Ramdas Gade, is a history-sheeter with multiple criminal cases against him and had been out on bail since 2019.

The shocking incident has sparked political outrage, with opposition parties staging protests at the bus station. The security office on the premises was vandalized during the demonstrations.

Who is Dattatraya Ramdas Gade?

Dattatraya Ramdas Gade, 36, has a criminal record with half a dozen cases of theft, robbery, and chain-snatching registered against him in Pune and Ahilyanagar district, according to the Swargate police station officials. He had been out on bail since 2019 in connection with one of these cases.

In 2024, Gade was named in a theft case in Pune and was subsequently summoned to the police station. On Wednesday, the police questioned Gade’s brother and are currently examining CCTV footage from the bus station and surrounding areas to track down the accused.

Pune Bus Rape Details

According to the police complaint, the victim, who works in the private medical field, was waiting for a bus to Phaltan in Satara district at around 5:45 am. A man approached her, addressed her as ‘didi’ (sister), and claimed the bus to Satara was at a different platform.

The man led her to a parked ‘Shiv Shahi’ AC bus on the premises. As the bus lights were off, the woman initially hesitated to enter. However, the man convinced her that it was the correct vehicle. Once inside, the accused followed her, raped her, and fled the scene. He also threatened her not to disclose the crime.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Smartana Patil confirmed that CCTV footage captured the woman walking towards the bus with the accused. The premises were bustling with passengers and buses at the time of the incident.

Police Action on Pune Bus Rape Case

The woman did not immediately approach the police. She boarded another bus to her hometown and confided in a friend during the journey. On her friend’s advice, she alighted within city limits and reported the crime to the police.

DCP Patil said eight police teams have been formed to apprehend the accused. Authorities are using technical assistance and CCTV footage to track him down.

A Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) report revealed that the bus in which the incident occurred had arrived from Solapur at 3:40 am and was parked near a sugarcane juice shop. The accused reportedly posed as the bus conductor to lure the victim inside. The bus station authorities were informed of the incident around 10 am, four hours after the crime.

Political Reactions

The incident has triggered strong political reactions. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is also the guardian minister of Pune district, condemned the crime.

“The incident is painful, infuriating, and shameful. The crime is unforgivable, and the accused deserves the death penalty. I have directed the Pune police commissioner to personally investigate the matter and arrest the accused immediately,” Pawar said in a statement.

AIMIM leader Waris Pathan criticized the state government, questioning women’s safety despite campaigns like “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” and “Ladli Behna Yojana.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vasant More led protests at the Swargate bus station, with party workers vandalizing the security office.

NCW Intervention and Administrative Action

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident. NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the director general of police, demanding an action-taken report within three days, along with a copy of the FIR.

State transport minister Pratap Sarnaik ordered the immediate replacement of all 23 private security guards stationed at Swargate. MSRTC managing director Vivek Bhimanwar has been instructed to conduct a departmental inquiry and submit a report within seven days.

