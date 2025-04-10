Home
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Who Is Dayan Krishnan, Top Criminal Lawyer Handling 26/11 Case Against Tahawwur Rana

Known for his role in landmark cases like the Nirbhaya trial and the Parliament attack case, Krishnan brings decades of experience in terror-related prosecutions and international extradition law to one of the most significant legal battles in recent Indian history.

Who Is Dayan Krishnan, Top Criminal Lawyer Handling 26/11 Case Against Tahawwur Rana

Dayan Krishnan, Tahawwur Rana


As India prepares to prosecute Tahawwur Rana, the Pakistani-origin Canadian national extradited from the United States in connection with the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the spotlight has shifted to the man leading the high-profile legal battle Dayan Krishnan, a seasoned Supreme Court lawyer and one of India’s foremost criminal law experts.

Rana’s extradition marks a milestone in India’s quest to bring all perpetrators of the 2008 attacks to justice. Upon arrival in Delhi, he was arrested by the NIA. The trial ahead will be crucial and Krishnan is expected to play a central role in securing a conviction.

Who is Dayan Krishnan?

A 1993 graduate of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bangalore reportedly from its first-ever batch Krishnan began independent legal practice in 1999. Over the years, he has earned a formidable reputation in India’s legal circles, having led prosecutions and argued cases involving some of the country’s most complex and sensitive matters.

Krishnan’s legal portfolio includes the 2001 Parliament attack trial, the Cauvery water dispute, and serving as Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder case (Nirbhaya case). His contribution to the Justice J.S. Verma Commission in 1999 further underlines his deep engagement with legal reforms and public interest issues.

Experience with High-Profile Extradition Cases

What makes Krishnan uniquely suited to lead the legal battle against Rana is his decade-long experience in international extradition law. He has been associated with the 26/11 case since 2010, having been part of the Indian team that interrogated co-accused David Coleman Headley in Chicago.

In fact, Krishnan was appointed SPP in the extradition cases of both Headley and Rana in 2014. He also represented India in other significant extradition cases, including those involving Ravi Shankaran (2011) and Raymond Varley (2012).

Krishnan played a critical role in the courtroom battles that eventually led to Rana’s extradition approval in the U.S. He successfully countered Rana’s argument of double jeopardy asserting that the uniqueness of the charges, not merely the conduct, justified his extradition.

His legal arguments were upheld by multiple U.S. courts, including the District Court, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, and finally the U.S. Supreme Court, which denied Rana’s plea for relief in January 2025 and dismissed his final review in April.

Who Else is on the Legal Team?

Krishnan will be supported by Special Public Prosecutor Narender Mann, a senior criminal lawyer with experience representing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Delhi High Court. The NIA’s legal team also includes advocates Sanjeevi Sheshadri, Sridhar Kale, and NIA counsel.

On November 26, 2008, ten terrorists from Pakistan launched a coordinated attack across Mumbai, targeting iconic locations like Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Taj Mahal Hotel, Oberoi Trident, and the Chabad House, killing 166 people and injuring hundreds. The attack lasted nearly three days and remains one of India’s deadliest terror incidents.

ALSO READ: Allahabad High Court Grants Bail To Rape Accused, Says ‘Victim Invited Trouble’

Dayan Krishnan Tahawwur Rana

