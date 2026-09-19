Who Is Deepanshu Shokeen? Bus Conductor’s Son Makes History, Wins DUSU Vice-President Post

Deepanshu Shokeen has emerged as one of the biggest talking points of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) election after securing the vice-president’s post as an independent candidate. Contesting without an NSUI ticket, Shokeen defeated both ABVP and NSUI candidates with a significant margin, securing 30,615 votes. Shokeen received 30,615 votes, while ABVP’s Ishu Maurya polled 16,910 votes and NSUI’s Vir Chatrath secured 4,313 votes. His victory stands out in an election where ABVP won three of the four central panel positions.

Who Is Deepanshu Shokeen?

Reports said Shokeen hails from Peeragarhi in Delhi and comes from a modest family background. His father works as a bus conductor, while his mother is an Anganwadi worker. His family background has drawn attention following his electoral victory, particularly because student politics in Delhi University often involves established organisations and highly competitive campaigns.

No NSUI Ticket, But Shokeen Contests Independently

Shokeen had reportedly sought an NSUI ticket but eventually entered the race as an independent candidate after not receiving the party’s nomination. Despite contesting outside the established student organisations, he managed to secure more than 30,000 votes and win one of the four key DUSU posts.

A Standout Result in DUSU Polls

Shokeen’s victory added an independent voice to the DUSU central panel. His result also came as ABVP secured the president, secretary and joint secretary posts, while the Congress-backed NSUI failed to win any of the four central positions. For Shokeen, the election result marks a significant moment in his student political journey, with his campaign and family background becoming central to the story surrounding his victory.

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