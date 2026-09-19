LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Who Is Deepanshu Shokeen? Bus Conductor’s Son Makes History, Wins DUSU Vice-President Post

Who Is Deepanshu Shokeen? Bus Conductor’s Son Makes History, Wins DUSU Vice-President Post

Deepanshu Shokeen, the son of a bus conductor and an independent candidate after not receiving an NSUI ticket, won the DUSU vice-president post with 30,615 votes.

Deepanshu Shokeen. (Source:Screengrab)
Deepanshu Shokeen. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-09-19 18:11 IST

Deepanshu Shokeen has emerged as one of the biggest talking points of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) election after securing the vice-president’s post as an independent candidate. Contesting without an NSUI ticket, Shokeen defeated both ABVP and NSUI candidates with a significant margin, securing 30,615 votes. Shokeen received 30,615 votes, while ABVP’s Ishu Maurya polled 16,910 votes and NSUI’s Vir Chatrath secured 4,313 votes. His victory stands out in an election where ABVP won three of the four central panel positions.

Who Is Deepanshu Shokeen?

Reports said Shokeen hails from Peeragarhi in Delhi and comes from a modest family background. His father works as a bus conductor, while his mother is an Anganwadi worker. His family background has drawn attention following his electoral victory, particularly because student politics in Delhi University often involves established organisations and highly competitive campaigns.

You Might Be Interested In

No NSUI Ticket, But Shokeen Contests Independently

Shokeen had reportedly sought an NSUI ticket but eventually entered the race as an independent candidate after not receiving the party’s nomination. Despite contesting outside the established student organisations, he managed to secure more than 30,000 votes and win one of the four key DUSU posts.

A Standout Result in DUSU Polls

Shokeen’s victory added an independent voice to the DUSU central panel. His result also came as ABVP secured the president, secretary and joint secretary posts, while the Congress-backed NSUI failed to win any of the four central positions. For Shokeen, the election result marks a significant moment in his student political journey, with his campaign and family background becoming central to the story surrounding his victory.
Also Read: Bomb Blasts Rock Dhaka as Bus Goes Up in Flames, 200+ Police Checkpoints Deployed Across Capital

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Deepanshu Shokeen? Bus Conductor’s Son Makes History, Wins DUSU Vice-President Post
Tags: bus conductor son Deepanshu ShokeenDeepanshu ShokeenDeepanshu Shokeen DUSUDUSU Election Results 2026DUSU Vice President 2026home-hero-pos-2NSUI rebel Deepanshu Shokeen

RELATED News

India can strengthen its position as a global ferro-alloys hub as steel industry scales up: IFAPA

Engineers’ Day Celebrated at IPS Academy, Institute of Engineering and Science, Indore

40th Garment Technology Expo 2026 Inaugurated in Bengaluru, Setting the Stage for Smarter, Automated and Future-Ready Garment Manufacturing

NSE Anchor Book Signals a New Balance in India’s Capital Markets

IICA Celebrates Its 41st Convocation, Strengthening Industry Partnerships to Shape the Future of Culinary Talent

LATEST NEWS

Team India’s Kit Issue For Asian Games 2026 Resolved, Confirms Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports

Family Full House With Rohit Sharma: Who Will Appear on Team India’s Star New Show’s 1st Episode? Check the List of Guests

Asian Games 2026: Manu Bhaker Sends Message To Athletes Amid Logistical Challenges — ‘Enjoy The Time Rather Than Complaining’

Who Is Deepanshu Shokeen? Bus Conductor’s Son Makes History, Wins DUSU Vice-President Post

Indian Passenger Dies After In-Flight ‘Asthma Attack’: How To Deal With Medical Emergencies On A Plane

VFB Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch Bundesliga Clash in India? Check Team News, Prediction And More

Sevilla FC vs Barcelona FC La Liga 2026-27: Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

Shruti Haasan Prayed ‘A Thousand Times’ For Men To Get Periods: Why The Actress Wants Period Leave In Work Contracts

Tiffany Trump Gets Her ‘Desi Girl’ Moment At Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration, Stuns In Manish Malhotra Lehenga

Nisha Guragain Viral MMS Controversy: Millions Searched for the Video After Her Shocking Denial

Who Is Deepanshu Shokeen? Bus Conductor’s Son Makes History, Wins DUSU Vice-President Post

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Deepanshu Shokeen? Bus Conductor’s Son Makes History, Wins DUSU Vice-President Post

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Deepanshu Shokeen? Bus Conductor’s Son Makes History, Wins DUSU Vice-President Post
Who Is Deepanshu Shokeen? Bus Conductor’s Son Makes History, Wins DUSU Vice-President Post
Who Is Deepanshu Shokeen? Bus Conductor’s Son Makes History, Wins DUSU Vice-President Post
Who Is Deepanshu Shokeen? Bus Conductor’s Son Makes History, Wins DUSU Vice-President Post
Who Is Deepanshu Shokeen? Bus Conductor’s Son Makes History, Wins DUSU Vice-President Post

QUICK LINKS