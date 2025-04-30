Who Is Deven Bharti? Meet Mumbai’s New Police Commissioner

Deven Bharti is particularly known for his investigative acumen. He played a significant role in probing the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, one of the deadliest terror strikes in India, which claimed 166 lives in 2008.

Senior IPS officer Deven Bharti has been appointed as the new Commissioner of Mumbai Police, taking over from Vivek Phansalkar, who retired on Wednesday after an illustrious 35-year career in the police force. Bharti will assume charge later in the evening, marking a new chapter in the leadership of the 50,000-strong Mumbai police force.

A 1994-batch officer of the Indian Police Service (IPS), Deven Bharti brings decades of experience in crime investigation, law and order, and anti-terror operations. Until his appointment, he was serving as the Special Commissioner of Mumbai Police. He is set to be promoted to the Director General (DG) rank in August and is scheduled to retire in 2028.

Rich Experience Across Key Roles

Bharti has held several key posts within the Mumbai Police, including:

Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order)

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime)

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime)

He has also served as the Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) at the Maharashtra Police Headquarters and headed the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the state.

Role in 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks

Deven Bharti is particularly known for his investigative acumen. He played a significant role in probing the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, one of the deadliest terror strikes in India, which claimed 166 lives in 2008. His experience in handling high-profile and sensitive cases has earned him a reputation as a sharp and dependable officer.

Bharti, 56, is considered a close confidant of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, under whom he earlier served as the Joint Commissioner (Law and Order) during Fadnavis’ first term as CM. His elevation to the top post signals a return of officers trusted by the current political leadership.

Educational and Personal Background

Originally from Darbhanga, Bihar, Bharti completed his master’s degree from the Delhi School of Economics and did his matriculation in Jharkhand. His academic background and service record make him a unique blend of intellect and field expertise.

According to reports, Bharti had faced multiple inquiries during the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s tenure. However, those cases were recently cleared, paving the way for his appointment to Mumbai’s highest policing post.

The post of Mumbai Police Commissioner traditionally held by officers of the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) rank has been upgraded to the Director General (DG) rank in recent appointments, aligning with the significance of policing one of India’s largest and most complex metros.

