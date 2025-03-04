Home
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Who Is Dhananjay Munde And Why Did Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Ask For His Resignation?

Who Is Dhananjay Munde And Why Did Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Ask For His Resignation?

With Munde's resignation, political tensions within Ajit Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) continue to rise. Meanwhile, the investigation into the Massajog murder case is ongoing, with authorities working to ensure all perpetrators are brought to justice.

Who Is Dhananjay Munde And Why Did Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Ask For His Resignation?

Dhananjay Munde And CM Devendra Fadnavis


Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde resigned from his position on Tuesday after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accepted his resignation. Earlier in the day, CM Fadnavis instructed Munde to step down, responding to the growing demand for his resignation.

NCP Leader Under Pressure Over Massajog Murder Case

Although Dhananjay Munde was not directly implicated in the Massajog village murder case, the demand for his resignation gained momentum due to his alleged association with key accused Walmik Karad. Authorities have arrested seven individuals, including Karad, a close aide of Munde, while one more suspect remains at large.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, leader of the Republican Party of India (RPI) and an NDA ally, acknowledged that Karad, a prime suspect, is known to have close ties with Munde. According to the state CID, Karad was also involved in the Santosh Deshmukh murder case.

Athawale stated, “There is no concrete evidence linking Dhananjay Munde to the crime, but given his association with the accused, there is pressure for his resignation. Ajit Pawar needs to consider this carefully.”

Who Is Dhananjay Munde?

Dhananjay Munde is a senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader from Maharashtra. He has played a key role in the state’s politics and is known for his influence in the Beed district.

Munde hails from a politically strong family and is the nephew of late BJP leader Gopinath Munde. His political career took off under the guidance of Sharad Pawar, and he later aligned with Ajit Pawar’s faction of the NCP.

Political Career and Positions Held

Munde has served as Maharashtra’s Minister for Agriculture and Social Justice.

He was a Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) and has represented Parli constituency in Beed district.

He was previously the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council before the 2019 elections.
He later became a Cabinet Minister in the Eknath Shinde-led government after Ajit Pawar joined the alliance with BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction).

Controversies Surrounding Dhananjay Munde

Allegations of Sexual Misconduct (2021)

In January 2021, Munde faced allegations of sexual assault by a woman who claimed he exploited her under false promises. He denied the accusations, stating that he was being blackmailed, and the case eventually lost momentum.

There have been reports of disputes over land and financial dealings, particularly related to the Munde family’s political legacy.

Massajog Murder Case and Resignation (2025)

In March 2025, Munde resigned from his ministerial post following the Massajog murder case controversy.

While he was not directly linked to the crime, his close aide Walmik Karad was arrested as a prime accused, leading to public and political pressure for his resignation.

Details of the Brutal Massajog Murder Case

The Massajog murder case involves the kidnapping and brutal killing of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in December 2024. Police investigations revealed 15 recorded videos, eight photographs, and two video calls made by the assailants, documenting the victim’s suffering.

According to the Crime Investigation Department (CID) chargesheet submitted in Beed district court, Deshmukh was targeted for trying to prevent an extortion attempt on an energy company.

His body bore severe injuries and signs of extreme torture, with investigators confirming that his murder was premeditated and executed with excessive brutality.

With Munde’s resignation, political tensions within Ajit Pawar’s faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) continue to rise. Meanwhile, the investigation into the Massajog murder case is ongoing, with authorities working to ensure all perpetrators are brought to justice.

