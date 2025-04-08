Home
Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Who Is Dubai Crown Prince Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Visiting India On An Official Trip?

This is Sheikh Hamdan’s first official visit to India as Crown Prince. His trip includes high-level meetings with Indian leaders such as PM Modi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Who Is Dubai Crown Prince Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Visiting India On An Official Trip?


Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum of Dubai is currently on a two-day official visit to India, marking a significant moment in the ongoing strengthening of India-UAE relations. As he landed in New Delhi to a ceremonial Guard of Honour and a cultural welcome, the spotlight has turned toward the man known not just for his royal titles, but also for his dynamic leadership, public persona, and deep global influence.

A Modern Leader with Royal Roots

Born on November 14, 1982, in Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan is the son of UAE Prime Minister and Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum. He was appointed Crown Prince of Dubai in 2008 and has since held several key positions in the UAE government, including Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council and, most recently, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE (appointed in July 2024).

His role as Crown Prince is both symbolic and strategic—he represents the future of Dubai’s leadership, known for championing innovation, youth entrepreneurship, and global competitiveness.

Education and Military Training

Sheikh Hamdan’s academic and military training reflect a deep grounding in discipline and leadership. He graduated from the prestigious Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the UK and later pursued studies at the London School of Economics. He credits his time at Sandhurst for instilling core values like responsibility, endurance, and teamwork.

Widely known by his pen name Fazza, Sheikh Hamdan is also a popular figure on social media, with over 16 million Instagram followers. His posts reflect a rich personal life filled with poetry, adventure sports, photography, and wildlife.

An accomplished equestrian, he has represented the UAE at international endurance riding competitions and has won multiple medals, including individual gold at the 2014 World Equestrian Games in Normandy. However, his sporting career hasn’t been without controversy—he faced a ban in 2009 related to equine steroid use.

A Family Man

In 2019, Sheikh Hamdan married his cousin, Sheikha Shaikha bint Saeed bin Thani Al Maktoum. The couple now has four children, including twins born in 2021, a son born in 2023, and a daughter named Hind, born in March 2025, named in honor of his mother.

Strengthening Ties with India

This is Sheikh Hamdan’s first official visit to India as Crown Prince. His trip includes high-level meetings with Indian leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The focus is on expanding cooperation in trade, defense, energy, and emerging sectors like fintech and sustainability.

Following his engagements in New Delhi, the Crown Prince is expected to travel to Mumbai for a business roundtable with top Indian and Emirati industry leaders—emphasizing economic collaboration and future investment opportunities.

India and the UAE share a historically strong relationship, built on trade, strategic interests, and a vibrant Indian diaspora in the Gulf—over 4.3 million Indians reside in the UAE, with many based in Dubai. Since Prime Minister Modi’s 2015 visit to the UAE, bilateral relations have deepened across multiple sectors.

Dubai Crown Prince Dubai India Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum

