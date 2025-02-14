Who Is Elizabeth Gogoi? Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s Wife Accused By Assam CM Of Links With Pakistan’s ISI

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Chief Minister, has accused Elizabeth Gogoi, wife of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, of having links to Pakistan and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The allegations, made public on February 13, 2025, have sparked a fierce rebuttal from Gaurav Gogoi, who dismissed them as “laughable” and accused Sarma of attempting to divert attention from his own political issues.

What are the allegations?

Himanta Biswa Sarma’s latest remarks add fuel to the ongoing political feud between him and Gaurav Gogoi, which has been simmering for years. Sarma, a former Congress leader who defected to the BJP in 2015, raised questions about Elizabeth Gogoi’s past work, alleging she had ties to Pakistan and ISI through her association with the Climate and Development Knowledge Network (CDKN). CDKN is an organization focused on climate change and development issues, but Sarma and BJP leaders have now linked it to foreign influence, suggesting that Elizabeth’s work in Pakistan further deepens her alleged associations.

“Elizabeth Gogoi has spent time in Pakistan, employed by an organization widely believed to be a front for the ISI,” Sarma claimed in a social media post. He also referred to a 2015 meeting between Gaurav Gogoi and the then-Pakistani High Commissioner, Abdul Basit, where the two discussed India-Pakistan relations. Sarma connected this meeting with Gaurav Gogoi’s startup, Policy for Youth, which published an article criticizing India’s Border Security Force in the aftermath of the meeting.

BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia also joined the attack, claiming that the issue was one of national security, demanding clarifications from Gaurav Gogoi and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge regarding his wife’s alleged Pakistan connections.

Who is Elizabeth Gogoi?

Elizabeth Gogoi, born Elizabeth Colebourn in the UK, holds a Master’s degree in International Political Economy from the London School of Economics (LSE). She married Gaurav Gogoi in 2013, and in the years that followed, she became involved in international development work, focusing on climate change and policy. Elizabeth worked with the Climate and Development Knowledge Network (CDKN), an organization that helps improve the well-being of climate-affected communities in the global South, especially marginalized groups.

Her professional background also includes work in the European Parliament, the UN Secretariat, the US Senate, and for NGOs in Tanzania and South Africa. Her involvement with CDKN, which has offices in Asia, Africa, and Latin America, is being targeted by the BJP. However, there is no evidence linking her to any nefarious activities or foreign intelligence organizations, as suggested by Sarma.

The CDKN’s mission centers on climate resilience and sustainable development, not on geopolitical affairs. The organization is co-funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands and the International Development Research Centre (IDRC) of Canada, further underscoring the international focus of her work.

Gaurav Gogoi’s response

In response, Gaurav Gogoi has vehemently denied the accusations, labeling them as baseless and aimed at distracting from the BJP’s failures in Assam. In an X post, Gogoi remarked, “If my wife is an ISI agent of Pakistan, then I am an R&AW agent of India.” He also accused Sarma of being “restless” and insecure about his political position. Gogoi’s rebuttal highlighted the personal nature of the attack, expressing that these allegations were nothing more than an attempt to malign his reputation and shift the focus from Sarma’s own controversies.

Gaurav Gogoi also stressed that these allegations were coming from a party already embroiled in several cases and controversies, making the claims highly suspect. The Congress MP further stated that such personal attacks were a reflection of Sarma’s inability to address the more pressing issues facing Assam, including governance and law-and-order matters.

The Bitter History Between Sarma and Gogoi

The allegations against Elizabeth Gogoi are the latest chapter in the long-running political rivalry between Himanta Biswa Sarma and Gaurav Gogoi’s family. Sarma and Gaurav’s father, former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, were once close allies within the Congress Party. However, their relationship soured over time, especially after Sarma’s departure from Congress in 2015. Sarma’s resignation letter from the party accused the leadership of prioritizing family dynasties over the party’s future, a reference to Gaurav Gogoi’s rising political influence as the heir to Tarun Gogoi’s legacy.

In 2023, Gaurav Gogoi accused Sarma of using his influence to secure a Rs 10 crore grant for a media company run by Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma. This led to a defamation lawsuit from Riniki, adding fuel to the simmering tensions between the two leaders.

