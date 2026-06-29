What’s Mumbai Man Fayyaz Premji’s Divorce Connection To Alleged Plot To Kill Muharram Mourners?

The case of Fayyaz Premji has shocked everyone. During the Ashura procession, people from various communities attend the Muharram gathering to offer water and fruits to the Azadars (mourners). Over the years, this tradition has been observed not just in India but across the world, united by the universal chant, “Hussain is for everyone.” However, the public was left stunned by the shocking details of a 39-year-old man, Fayyaz Premji, who aimed to kill 15,000 people using poison pills. According to reports, Premji planned to prepare a total of 30,000 capsules before the police arrested him and recovered the cache from his rented room in Mumbai’s Dongri area.

Who Is Fayyaz Premji?

Fayyaz Premji was arrested by the Mumbai Police after he was caught distributing poisonous capsules, claiming they were painkillers, during a Muharram procession in Mumbai’s Byculla area. His suspicious behavior raised alarms after several people who took the pills fell ill. Premji is a BBA graduate, a divorcee, and runs a paint business. He has a history of visiting Iran and Iraq, and his mother and sister currently reside in Iran. A native of Pune’s Viman Nagar, Premji was arrested on June 27 near the Rahmatabad graveyard.

Why Did Fayyaz Premji Plan to Kill 15,000 People in Mumbai?

Premji confessed to the Byculla police that he intended to kill 15,000 people on Ashura Day by distributing poison-laced capsules. According to investigators, his confession reveals that he is going through a severe psychological breakdown combined with deep personal grievances. Premji told authorities that his wife separated from him two years ago. Following the marital breakdown and intense personal frustration, he developed a delusion that the world was conspiring against him. Driven by this frustration, he decided to exact revenge on the world through mass murder and concluded that the Muharram procession would be the best opportunity to execute his plan.

How Did Premji Carry Out the Plan?

As per media reports, Premji rented a room at a guest house in Dongri for over 15 days. He ordered 50 kg of Zinc Phosphide and 30,000 empty capsules online. At the time of his arrest, he had nearly 15,000 prepared pills on him. Police sources stated that he even managed to enlist the help of innocent bystanders to distribute the capsules by claiming it was a noble deed. Security agencies are now examining whether he has any foreign networks or an organized gang backing the attack. A joint team from the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has also conducted searches at his Lohegaon residence and questioned his family members.