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Home > India News > Who Is Gangster Deepak Nandal? Haryana Police Gun Down Four Alleged Gang Members in Gurugram Encounter

Who Is Gangster Deepak Nandal? Haryana Police Gun Down Four Alleged Gang Members in Gurugram Encounter

Haryana Police conducted an encounter in Gurugram's Sushant Lok, killing four members of the Deepak Nandal gang; one member was seriously injured.

Who Is Gangster Deepak Nandal? Haryana Police Gun Down Four Alleged Gang Members in Gurugram Encounter

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-07-10 10:08 IST

Haryana Police has conducted a major operation in Gurugram on Thursday. During the late-night encounter, the police killed four shooters, and one was seriously injured. The encounter took place in the A-Block area of Sushant Lok, where the police surrounded all five armed personnel, and in the gun-battle battle ensued from both sides.

In retaliation, four shooters were killed, and one was seriously injured. The area has since been sealed off, and the police, along with forensic teams, are collecting evidence from the spot. 

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Haryana Police Encounter: What exactly happened?

According to the report, the encounter broke out when a team intercepted the miscreants who had arrived to open fire at the SGT University founder’s son to demand a ransom amount. Reports claimed that the five members involved in the encounter belong to the Deepak Nandal gang, who allegedly held Vishal Berry, the son of the SGT University founder in Gurugram, hostage in his Sushant Lok residence.

The criminals allegedly started firing at the businessman’s home when Crime Branch teams arrived at the Sushant Lok residence. A wanted thug from overseas has been sending the businessman frequent ransom threats. During the encounter, four of the criminals were killed in the ensuing shooting after police surrounded them. There was one criminal seriously hurt. Additionally, three police officers were wounded by bullets.

Gurugram Encounter: What Police Said?

While talking to the media, ACP Sadar Dharamveer Singh shared key details of the operation, stating that, “This evening, the control room received information that some armed miscreants were roaming in a car.”

He mentioned that the crime team began a search, and these miscreants barged into the home of a prominent businessman who was receiving threats and extortion calls from a gangster who was living abroad. When they saw police, they opened fire.

“Upon receiving this information, police arrived at the scene and ordered the miscreants to surrender, but they opened fire on the police. Police fired back in self-defence,” the ACP added.

After the incident, a large cache of illegal weapons was recovered from the site. A heavy police force is still present at Sushant Lok as forensic teams are examining the area and further investigation is carried out. 

Businessman was receiving extortion threats

Police control room authorities were informed about armed criminals driving a suspicious Scorpio SUV, according to the Crime Branch. Crime Branch teams raced to the Sushant Lok area after receiving a tip.

The accused allegedly started firing sophisticated weapons at a businessman’s home by the time police arrived. According to investigators, a wanted mobster who is thought to be operating from overseas had been sending the businessman numerous extortion letters.

Who is Deepak Nandal?

Gangster Deepak Nandal has been living in a foreign country, and he has been implicated in multiple murder and extortion cases. The Deepak Nandal gang has been actively involved in shootings, extortion, and other criminal acts in Gurugram and the neighbouring areas, as per a statement made by the Special Task Force (STF), Gurugram, on April 14, 2026.

Mohd Asif, a musician from Delhi who goes by the stage name Bismil, reportedly got extortion threats from unknown individuals using foreign phone numbers, according to an ANI report on July 4. On April 23, police reported receiving multiple voicemails and another threatening contact from an international number. The caller allegedly claimed to be gangster Deepak Nandal during the calls and persisted in making threats.

In a different incident on May 11, Gurugram Police killed an alleged shooter who was reportedly a member of Deepak Nandal’s gang. According to reports, the two gunmen were detained in Punjab in relation to the shooting at the residence of Saurabh Yadav, the event organiser for singer Rahul Fazilpuria, in Kanhai Village, Sector 45.

Prior to this incident, four people were detained in connection with a shooting at the residence of Saurabh Yadav, the event organiser for singer Rahul Fazilpuria, in Kanhai Village, Sector 45, according to the police. Yadav and mobster Deepak Nandal were old acquaintances who had a falling out over money, according to an officer’s preliminary inquiry.

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Who Is Gangster Deepak Nandal? Haryana Police Gun Down Four Alleged Gang Members in Gurugram Encounter
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