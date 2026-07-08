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Home > India News > Who Is Goldy Brar? Why FBI Has Put a $50,000 Bounty on the ‘Most Wanted’ Gangster

Who Is Goldy Brar? Why FBI Has Put a $50,000 Bounty on the ‘Most Wanted’ Gangster

The FBI has announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of Goldy Brar, a wanted gangster accused of leading the Lawrence Bishnoi gang's operations in North America. The move comes after US prosecutors charged Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with the 2023 killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

FBI offers $50,000 for ‘Most Wanted’ Gangster Goldy Brar. Photo: X
FBI offers $50,000 for ‘Most Wanted’ Gangster Goldy Brar. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Wed 2026-07-08 09:14 IST

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Satinderjeet Singh, also known as Goldy Brar, on Wednesday. He is wanted for his alleged role in the Lawrence Bishnoi organised crime group. In a post on X, the FBI said, “The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of Satinderjeet Singh, wanted for his alleged involvement in the Lawrence Bishnoi Organized Crime Group which is allegedly engaged in a variety of violent acts in Southern California, and across the United States and Canada.” 

Why Is FBI Offering $50,000 for ‘Most Wanted’ Gangster Goldy Brar?

Satinderjeet Singh, also known as Goldy Brar is believed to be currently in the United States. He is also accused of leaing the Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s operations in North America. 

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“On July 1, 2026, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Singh in the United States District Court, Central District of California, Los Angeles, California, after he was charged with Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Conspiracy; Conspiracy to Interfere and Attempted Interference with Commerce by Extortion; and Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances,” the federal agency said in a statement.

The announcement came just a few hours after US federal prosecutors charged Lawrence Bihsnoi, and Goldy Brar with allegedly planning the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. He was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, British Columbia on June 18, 2023.



Who is Goldy Brar?

 Goldy Brar, whose real name is Satinderjeet Singh is a wanted gangster from Punjab. He has been designated as a terrorist by Indian authorities. According to reports, he is currently operating from abroad and was previously accused of leading the Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s activities in North America before joining the Brar-Rohit Godara-Kala Jatheri gang

He came into the spotlight after he took responsibility for planning the murder of Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala in May 2022.

How Lawrence Bishnoi Also Named in Nijjar Murder Case

According to the US Department of Justice, Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar are among 37 people who are charged under Operation Hard Ball. This operation is a major crackdown on India-based organised crime networks who are mainly accused of being involved in violent crimes, extortion, and international drug trafficking. 



US prosecutors alleged that Bishnoi and Brar both planned the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar who was shot dead outside a Sikh temple. 

The charges also include other alleged gang members such as Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Ravinder Singh Dhanda. Prosecutors claim that Dhanda ran an international drug trafficking network. Meanwhile, the Bhagwanpuri gang had members who were operating across the US, Canada, the UK, Europe, Australia and New Zealand

Also Read: Infiltration Bid Foiled In J&K’s Uri; AK-56, Grenades, Pistol Recovered By Security Forces; Massive Search Underway 

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Who Is Goldy Brar? Why FBI Has Put a $50,000 Bounty on the ‘Most Wanted’ Gangster
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Who Is Goldy Brar? Why FBI Has Put a $50,000 Bounty on the ‘Most Wanted’ Gangster

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Who Is Goldy Brar? Why FBI Has Put a $50,000 Bounty on the ‘Most Wanted’ Gangster
Who Is Goldy Brar? Why FBI Has Put a $50,000 Bounty on the ‘Most Wanted’ Gangster
Who Is Goldy Brar? Why FBI Has Put a $50,000 Bounty on the ‘Most Wanted’ Gangster
Who Is Goldy Brar? Why FBI Has Put a $50,000 Bounty on the ‘Most Wanted’ Gangster

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