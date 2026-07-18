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Home > India News > Who Is Gurinderjit Singh Nagra? Punjab Cop Wanted By FBI, Arrested In Rs 4 Crore Bribe Case

Who Is Gurinderjit Singh Nagra? Punjab Cop Wanted By FBI, Arrested In Rs 4 Crore Bribe Case

Former Punjab SHO Gurinderjit Singh Nagra arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act following a multi-million dollar extortion probe by US authorities.

Who Is Gurinderjit Singh Nagra? Punjab Cop Wanted By FBI, Arrested In Rs 4 Crore Bribe Case

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-07-18 17:11 IST

Gurinderjit Singh Nagra, a Punjab Police officer, has been arrested in connection with an extortion and corruption case. According to reports, Nagra who had previously been transferred to the police lines, is accused of demanding a Rs 4 crore bribe from a US-based family. He allegedly threatened to implicate their relatives in India in a false murder case if they failed to pay the amount. However, a timely investigation led to the arrest of the accused police officer under the Extortion and Prevention of Corruption Act.

Who is Gurinderjit Singh Nagra?

Nagra was the Station House Officer (SHO) at the Tanda police station. He came under the scanner of United States authorities after a US-based family alleged that he demanded a Rs 4 crore bribe and threatened to implicate their relatives in India in a fraudulent case. In India, his arrest comes just days after US prosecutors named Nagra in a major racketeering case linked to alleged gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria’s organized crime network. After these allegations surfaced, the Punjab Police ordered SHO Nagra to be moved to the police lines as a precautionary measure and launched an inquiry against him. However, the Punjab Police have stated that they have not yet received any official communication from either the Central Government or the Punjab Government regarding the FBI’s claims.

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Why was Punjab Cop Gurinderjit Singh Nagra Arrested?

Nagra was arrested under the Extortion and Prevention of Corruption Act. He is accused of allegedly assisting members of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang in targeting a family based in Los Angeles.

Reports claim that a member of the gang shared the victim’s details with Nagra, who then threatened the family with false murder charges unless they paid him ₹4 crore. US authorities also alleged that the officer threatened to name the victim in a murder investigation if the money was not paid. However, the authenticity of the claims made by the US authorities has not been independently verified.

How Punjab Police Launched Investigation Following US Allegations

Following a viral video, the Punjab Police launched an internal inquiry against Nagra. US prosecutors had included Nagra in one of three indictments filed under “Operation Hard Ball”—a multinational investigation targeting organized crime groups allegedly involved in murder, extortion, drug trafficking, and other serious crimes across the United States, Canada, and Europe.

The police stated that during the course of the investigation, Nagra was found to be involved in extorting and accepting Rs 16 lakh from the US-based family. The US charges against Nagra are part of a broader investigation involving 37 defendants accused of extortion and demanding money across several countries.

Also Read: The War After Ceasefire: US Strikes, Iran’s Gulf Retaliation And Threat To Global Energy

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Who Is Gurinderjit Singh Nagra? Punjab Cop Wanted By FBI, Arrested In Rs 4 Crore Bribe Case
Tags: Gurinderjit Singh NagraOperation Hard Ball FBIPunjab cop extortion casePunjab Police officer arrestedTanda SHO arrested

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Who Is Gurinderjit Singh Nagra? Punjab Cop Wanted By FBI, Arrested In Rs 4 Crore Bribe Case

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Who Is Gurinderjit Singh Nagra? Punjab Cop Wanted By FBI, Arrested In Rs 4 Crore Bribe Case
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