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Home > India News > Who Is Hafiz Saeed? LeT Chief Named in Pahalgam Attack Chargesheet and His Terror Record

Who Is Hafiz Saeed? LeT Chief Named in Pahalgam Attack Chargesheet and His Terror Record

The NIA has filed a fresh chargesheet against Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed in the Pahalgam terror attack case. The chargesheet details Pakistan's alleged conspiracy, Saeed's role, and the evidence gathered during the investigation.

LeT Chief Hafiz Saeed Named in Pahalgam Attack Chargesheet and His Terror Record. Photo: X
LeT Chief Hafiz Saeed Named in Pahalgam Attack Chargesheet and His Terror Record. Photo: X

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Mon 2026-07-06 15:23 IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a fresh chargesheet in the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack case naming the Pakistan-based terrorist Hafiz Saeed, chief of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit and its active proxy organisation The Resistance Front (TRF). The chargesheet, filed in continuation of the original 1,597-page chargesheet, provides details of “Pakistan’s conspiracy, Hafeez Saeed’s role, and supporting evidence collected by NIA in the case through meticulous scientific investigation and on-ground examination.”

NIA Files Fresh Chargesheet Against LeT Chief Hafiz Saeed

In the chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court, Jammu, the anti-terror agency has charged Hafiz Saeed in his “individual capacity” and also as the chief of the LeT and TRF under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

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The NIA has also invoked the penal section against Hafiz Saeed for waging war against India and hatching a conspiracy from across the border in the chargesheet.

In its earlier chargesheet filed on December 15, 2025, the NIA had chargesheeted Pakistani handler terrorist Sajid Jatt as an accused, along with three terrorists killed by security forces during Operation Mahadev in July 2025, as well as two arrested accused. It had also charged the proscribed LeT/TRF terrorist organisation as a legal entity for its role in planning, facilitating, and executing the Pahalgam terror attack.

Who Is Hafiz Saeed? 

Hafiz Saeed is the co-founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based Islamist militant organization which is designated as a terrorist group. He is behind most of the deadliest attacks, including the 2005 Delhi Bombing, the 2006 Mumbai Train Bombing, the 2008 Mumbai Attacks, and the 2025 Pahalgam Attack. 

In July 2019, Saeed was arrested by Pakistani authorities and sentenced to 11 years of imprisonment. Later in April 2022, he was sentenced for an additional 31 years for terror financing.

Pahalgam Terror Attack

The deadly attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, 2025, involved religion-based targeted killings by the Pak-sponsored terrorists. Twenty-five innocent tourists and one local civilian were killed in the attack. An FIR was initially registered by Police Station Pahalgam, district Anantnag. After an initial investigation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the case was transferred to the NIA by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

NIA said it continues to probe the case to unravel the complete conspiracy by Pakistan, which has been actively sponsoring terrorism on Indian soil from across the border.  

Inputs from ANI 

Also Read: Ram Mandir Donation Theft Row: Why the Trust’s Meeting Today Matters 

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Who Is Hafiz Saeed? LeT Chief Named in Pahalgam Attack Chargesheet and His Terror Record
Tags: Hafiz Saeedhome-hero-pos-3jammu and kashmirLashkar-e-Taibaniapahalgam terror attackTERRORISM

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Who Is Hafiz Saeed? LeT Chief Named in Pahalgam Attack Chargesheet and His Terror Record

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Who Is Hafiz Saeed? LeT Chief Named in Pahalgam Attack Chargesheet and His Terror Record
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