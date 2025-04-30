Who Is Hashim Moosa, Pahalgam Killer On The Run? 3 Terrorists Named In The Terrorist Attack

Indian security agencies have figured out who was behind the heartbreaking terror attack in Pahalgam where 25 tourists and a local pony ride operator were brutally killed. The three main suspects include Lashkar-e-Taiba’s top boss Hafeez Saeed, his second-in-command Saifullah Kasuri, and another terrorist named Hashim Moosa.

Indian security agencies have figured out who was behind the heartbreaking terror attack in Pahalgam where 25 tourists and a local pony ride operator were brutally killed. The three main suspects include Lashkar-e-Taiba’s top boss Hafeez Saeed, his second-in-command Saifullah Kasuri, and another terrorist named Hashim Moosa.

While Saeed and Kasuri are sitting safe in Pakistan, the third suspect, Moosa, is believed to be hiding somewhere in the forests of South Kashmir. Security forces have now launched a full-blown hunt to catch him before he manages to cross over to Pakistan.

Big Reward for Info on Hashim Moosa

The Jammu and Kashmir Police are taking this very seriously. They’ve announced a ₹20 lakh reward for anyone who gives solid information that helps them track down Moosa. Officials have promised that whoever shares details will remain anonymous, so no one needs to worry about their safety.

According to top security sources, “The goal is to catch Moosa alive,” because his arrest could directly confirm Pakistan’s hand in the deadly attack.

Who Is Hashim Moosa?

Hashim Moosa isn’t just another name on the wanted list. He’s a trained para-commando from Pakistan’s Special Service Group, and later joined Lashkar-e-Taiba, one of the deadliest terror groups operating in the region.

Sources say he slipped into India in 2023, and since then, he’s been linked to several deadly attacks. In October last year, he was involved in an attack in Ganderbal that left seven people dead. He’s also believed to be behind another attack in Baramulla where four security officers were killed. In total, officials say he’s played a role in at least six major terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Other Suspects Identified Too

Besides Moosa, security agencies have named Adil Thoker and Asif Sheikh as the other two key people involved in the Pahalgam tragedy. Just like Moosa, there’s a ₹20 lakh bounty on each of them as well.

Police and intelligence units are now trying to track down all three suspects and bring them to justice.

Relations Between India and Pakistan Hit a New Low

The Pahalgam terror attack, where innocent families were gunned down, has badly hurt ties between India and Pakistan. In response to the killings, India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and also stopped issuing visas to people from Pakistan.

Pakistan, in return, is threatening to cancel all existing agreements with India — even the Simla Agreement, which lays down the rules for the Line of Control (LoC) between the two countries.

Country Demands Answers, Families Want Justice

The horror of the Pahalgam killings has shocked the entire nation. The families of those who died, as well as regular people from all corners of India, are calling for justice and stronger action against terrorism.

As of now, security teams are going all-out to find Hashim Moosa, the man who could hold the key to exposing the truth behind the attack.