Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Who Is Hashim Musa? The Trained Killer Behind 3 Kashmir Attacks Including Pahalgam

According to security agencies, Hashim Musa is a former member of the Pakistan Army's elite Special Service Group (SSG). Intelligence officials believe he was likely "loaned" to terrorist outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) by Pakistan's military establishment.

Hashim Musa


In a major breakthrough, Jammu and Kashmir Police have identified Hashim Musa, a former Pakistan Army para commando, as the key conspirator behind the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam’s Baisaran Valley that left at least 26 people killed.

Musa, also known by his alias Suleiman, has emerged as the central figure in the deadly assault on civilians and non-locals in South Kashmir, which has sparked nationwide outrage and calls for stricter border surveillance.

Who is Hashim Musa?

According to security agencies, Hashim Musa is a former member of the Pakistan Army’s elite Special Service Group (SSG). Intelligence officials believe he was likely “loaned” to terrorist outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) by Pakistan’s military establishment. Sources told that Musa’s military background came to light during the interrogation of 15 Kashmiri overground workers (OGWs), who allegedly helped with logistics and reconnaissance for the attack.

Timeline of Infiltration and Activities

Musa is believed to have infiltrated into India in September 2023 and has been active in the Kashmir Valley for nearly two years, especially around Budgam district near Srinagar. During this period, he is suspected to have masterminded at least three major terror attacks, targeting both security forces and non-local civilians.

Sources within the National Investigation Agency (NIA) confirmed that Musa was involved in:

  • Gagangir attack (October 2024) — killed six non-locals and a doctor

  • Buta Pathri ambush (late 2024) — killed two Indian Army soldiers and two porters

  • Pahalgam massacre (April 2025) — the most recent and deadliest, killing 26

Pakistan’s ISI Under Scanner

Investigative agencies have pointed to the involvement of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in orchestrating these attacks through trained operatives like Musa. “It is part of a new strategy where ex-military personnel are embedded with terror groups, offering tactical expertise and combat skills,” said a senior intelligence officer.

Other Suspects: Ali Bhai and Adil Hussain Thoker

Alongside Musa, Ali Bhai alias Talha, another Pakistani national, and Adil Hussain Thoker, a local resident from Anantnag, have been named as suspects. According to The Indian Express, Talha was operating out of Dachigam forests, while Thoker, who had visited Pakistan in 2018 and returned last year, carried out the recce for the attack.

Police have released sketches of all three suspects based on eyewitness accounts. All three carry a bounty of ₹20 lakh each. A fourth terrorist is also being tracked by security forces in connection with the Baisaran Valley massacre.

Hunt Intensifies in Valley

Security has been tightened across South Kashmir, with combing operations underway in Pahalgam, Dachigam, and Budgam regions. Top officials warn of more Pakistan-backed infiltrators operating in the region and stress the importance of community vigilance and intelligence cooperation.

