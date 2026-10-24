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Home > India News > Who Is Himanshu Bhau? Rohtak Gangster Wanted In Multiple Murder Cases Arrested In US

Who Is Himanshu Bhau? Rohtak Gangster Wanted In Multiple Murder Cases Arrested In US

Gangster Himanshu Bhau, wanted in multiple murder and organised crime cases in India, was reportedly arrested by the FBI in the US, raising questions about extradition and ongoing investigations.

Who Is Himanshu Bhau? (Image Credit: @sahii199/X)
Who Is Himanshu Bhau? (Image Credit: @sahii199/X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Sat 2026-10-24 07:30 IST

Gangster Himanshu Bhau, wanted in India in several murder and organised crime cases, was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the United States on Friday, according to sources. A rival of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, he featured on the most-wanted lists of both Haryana and Delhi Police. An Interpol notice has also been issued against him. The arrest has not been officially announced in the material available, so it rests on sources for now.

A Name On Two Most-Wanted Lists

Cases of murder, kidnapping and extortion have been registered against Bhau and his associates, spread across Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. For years, police in these states have been chasing a gang that they say has operated under his name.

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How He Reached Abroad

According to police, he obtained a passport using forged documents before leaving India. Reports have linked him to Portugal, where he is suspected of running his criminal network from. He has also been connected to gangs associated with Neeraj Bawana and Naveen Bali.

The Gym Trainer Shot Near Hansa Chowk

The most recent case tied to the gang’s name is the killing of Vijay Kumar, a gym trainer, in south Delhi’s Aya Nagar in September. According to police and his family, some men allegedly called Kumar out of the gym he was in. Two attackers on a motorcycle then opened fire near Hansa Chowk in the Fatehpur Beri area. Police said around 15 rounds were fired at about 10 am.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Anant Mittal said an FIR had been registered and several teams formed to trace the accused, who fled. He said the motive initially seemed to arise from personal enmity.

Afterwards, a social media post purportedly issued by Bhau claimed responsibility. It carried a warning in Hindi, telling people that running away would not help and that no one would be allowed to flee. Police sources said it referred to the “Bhau gang” and included the phrase “Since-2020”. Police are verifying the post and examining whether the murder was linked to a long-running rivalry between families in the village.

The Dairy Businessman Killed Near His Home

Earlier this year, Ratan Lohia, a 55-year-old dairy businessman, was shot dead near his home in Aya Nagar, the same locality. Police sources claimed more than 60 rounds were fired after the attackers spent hours scouting the area.

Lohia’s family alleged he was killed by Rambir Lohia and his relatives in retaliation for the death of Rambir’s 24-year-old son, Arun, who was shot dead near Chattarpur Metro Station earlier this year. Police sources also suspected the involvement of gangster Neeraj Faridpuriya and looked into whether shooters from Haryana were responsible. The suspects were believed to have come from Faridabad and left their vehicle there. Four alleged members of the Bhau gang were arrested in connection with Lohia’s murder, according to police sources.

What Is Not Yet Known

There is no official word on where Bhau is being held, what charges he faces in the US, or whether India has made a formal request for his return. It is also unclear whether he is directly linked to the Aya Nagar killings, as the claims on social media are still being verified.

The Road Ahead

If the arrest is confirmed, Indian agencies are likely to seek his extradition, which can be a long legal process. Delhi and Haryana Police will also want to question him about the killings, the forged passport and his overseas network. The answers could decide how many open cases finally reach a courtroom.

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Who Is Himanshu Bhau? Rohtak Gangster Wanted In Multiple Murder Cases Arrested In US

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Who Is Himanshu Bhau? Rohtak Gangster Wanted In Multiple Murder Cases Arrested In US

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Who Is Himanshu Bhau? Rohtak Gangster Wanted In Multiple Murder Cases Arrested In US
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Who Is Himanshu Bhau? Rohtak Gangster Wanted In Multiple Murder Cases Arrested In US
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