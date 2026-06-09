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Home > India News > Who Is Himanshu Jangra? Gurugram Man Fired After ‘Rs 370 Biryani’ Remarks At Pranit More’s Show Trigger Massive Online Backlash

Who Is Himanshu Jangra? Gurugram Man Fired After ‘Rs 370 Biryani’ Remarks At Pranit More’s Show Trigger Massive Online Backlash

A Gurugram-based employee of Starvik Design has been fired after controversial remarks made during comedian Pranit More's stand-up show went viral online.

Starvik Design terminated Himanshu after reviewing his workplace conduct and viral controversy (IMAGE: X)
Starvik Design terminated Himanshu after reviewing his workplace conduct and viral controversy (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Tue 2026-06-09 16:26 IST

GURUGRAM MAN GETS FIRED:  A Gurugram man working in a corporate firm has been fired from his job after his inappropriate comments during the stand-up event of Pranit More sparked a debate on the Internet. The founder of the company also posted a video citing the reason why he was fired from the job after the employee’s comments went viral on X for all the wrong reasons. The entire controversy has now sparked a bigger discussion on misogyny, entitlement and dating of females. Seeking to score a “return” after spending Rs 370 on a plate of chicken biryani on a date, 23-year-old Himanshu Jangra, who worked at Starvik Design, came under intense scrutiny after a video of him came out during the show.

Starvik Design founder confirms man’s termination

In a statement on his Instagram page, Starvik Design founder Vivek Vishwakarma confirmed his termination of the job. He claimed to have received hundreds of messages, emails and calls about Jangra since the clips went viral.

“Let me be very clear, the statements shown in those clips are offensive. They are not something I agree with. They are not something our company stands for and they certainly should not be influencing young minds,” said the founder in the video. 

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A post shared by Starvik Design (@starvik.design)

When Himanshu’s video went viral, women and men replied him. As the backlash grew he issued apologies and shut down a Twitter account. After ‘Rs 370 ki biryani’ controversy, his Gurugram company has cut him off. Himanshu Jangra was at the Starvik Design office. Shortly after the row heated up, Founder Vivek Vishwakarma has posted on Instagram to reveal that the company has laid off Himanshu.

What is the controversy?

The issue arose when Jangra engaged in an exchange while performing a stand-up routine by Pranit More. As he talked from the crowd, Jangra talked about an event where he spent Rs 370 on chicken biryani but deserved compensation for this action. “Maine kaha 370 rupay lage hain, main wasool toh karunga” he commented, suggesting that his investment earned him some rights from the girl he had been with.

The incident further worsened when he started talking about how he managed to convince the reluctant woman to come with him to the dark park despite all the protests.

Video clips of the event soon circulated in various social media circles, receiving severe backlash from internet users who felt disgusted by the entitled attitude of the man, as well as his disrespect towards consent.

How did the Internet react?

ALSO READ: MP Tragedy: 22-Year-Old BSc Topper Priya Mishra Dies By Consuming Poison A Day After Exam Results, Accused A Man Of Harassment In Video    

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Who Is Himanshu Jangra? Gurugram Man Fired After ‘Rs 370 Biryani’ Remarks At Pranit More’s Show Trigger Massive Online Backlash
Tags: Gurugram manhome-hero-pos-2latest trending newslatest viral newsPranit More comedianStarvik Design

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Who Is Himanshu Jangra? Gurugram Man Fired After ‘Rs 370 Biryani’ Remarks At Pranit More’s Show Trigger Massive Online Backlash

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Who Is Himanshu Jangra? Gurugram Man Fired After ‘Rs 370 Biryani’ Remarks At Pranit More’s Show Trigger Massive Online Backlash
Who Is Himanshu Jangra? Gurugram Man Fired After ‘Rs 370 Biryani’ Remarks At Pranit More’s Show Trigger Massive Online Backlash
Who Is Himanshu Jangra? Gurugram Man Fired After ‘Rs 370 Biryani’ Remarks At Pranit More’s Show Trigger Massive Online Backlash
Who Is Himanshu Jangra? Gurugram Man Fired After ‘Rs 370 Biryani’ Remarks At Pranit More’s Show Trigger Massive Online Backlash

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