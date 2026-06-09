Who Is Himanshu Jangra? Gurugram Man Fired After ‘Rs 370 Biryani’ Remarks At Pranit More’s Show Trigger Massive Online Backlash

GURUGRAM MAN GETS FIRED: A Gurugram man working in a corporate firm has been fired from his job after his inappropriate comments during the stand-up event of Pranit More sparked a debate on the Internet. The founder of the company also posted a video citing the reason why he was fired from the job after the employee’s comments went viral on X for all the wrong reasons. The entire controversy has now sparked a bigger discussion on misogyny, entitlement and dating of females. Seeking to score a “return” after spending Rs 370 on a plate of chicken biryani on a date, 23-year-old Himanshu Jangra, who worked at Starvik Design, came under intense scrutiny after a video of him came out during the show.

Starvik Design founder confirms man’s termination

In a statement on his Instagram page, Starvik Design founder Vivek Vishwakarma confirmed his termination of the job. He claimed to have received hundreds of messages, emails and calls about Jangra since the clips went viral.

“Let me be very clear, the statements shown in those clips are offensive. They are not something I agree with. They are not something our company stands for and they certainly should not be influencing young minds,” said the founder in the video.

When Himanshu’s video went viral, women and men replied him. As the backlash grew he issued apologies and shut down a Twitter account. After ‘Rs 370 ki biryani’ controversy, his Gurugram company has cut him off. Himanshu Jangra was at the Starvik Design office. Shortly after the row heated up, Founder Vivek Vishwakarma has posted on Instagram to reveal that the company has laid off Himanshu.

What is the controversy?

The issue arose when Jangra engaged in an exchange while performing a stand-up routine by Pranit More. As he talked from the crowd, Jangra talked about an event where he spent Rs 370 on chicken biryani but deserved compensation for this action. “Maine kaha 370 rupay lage hain, main wasool toh karunga” he commented, suggesting that his investment earned him some rights from the girl he had been with.

The incident further worsened when he started talking about how he managed to convince the reluctant woman to come with him to the dark park despite all the protests.

Video clips of the event soon circulated in various social media circles, receiving severe backlash from internet users who felt disgusted by the entitled attitude of the man, as well as his disrespect towards consent.

How did the Internet react?

We live in a country where a man was fired from his job just for making a joke. While Nikita Singhania is still working her job and didn’t get any punishment. Sonam Raghuvanshi got bail in a year. Why is India so biased and hateful towards Indian men? pic.twitter.com/F7DxJMadii — ︎ ︎venom (@venom1s) June 9, 2026

Deserved. We need more of this especially for men who spend 24/7 spewing venom against women, assassinating their character, and making rape jokes. https://t.co/gNGv9IJxmD — 𝓜𝓾𝓼𝓱𝓻𝓸𝓸𝓶 (@phoolanndevvi) June 9, 2026

Bcoz his behaviour is a threat for other female employees in the company, how he looks at them and thinks about them. https://t.co/q0oyDlkMQi — Clown (@Bhaadmjaaye) June 9, 2026

Cancel culture sucks but his comment was borderline rapey https://t.co/qftkwD3y9t — Hindutva Knight (@HPhobiaWatch) June 9, 2026

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