Who Is Irom Sharmila? Rights Activist Says President’s Rule Is Not The Solution For Manipur

Rights activist Irom Sharmila has spoken out against the imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur, stating that it is “not a solution” but rather a way for authorities to “evade democratic accountability” in addressing the ongoing ethnic violence in the state.

In a telephonic interview with PTI on Friday, Sharmila emphasized the need for “honest political will” to bring peace to the troubled northeastern state. She argued that fresh elections “will not bring real change” and proposed an alternative political structure that includes representation for all ethnic groups.

A Call for Alternative Governance and Representation

Sharmila suggested that instead of new elections, the titular king of Manipur should be reinstated as a unifying figure with powers similar to those of the current governor. She believes this symbolic step would restore faith in governance and unite the people of Manipur.

“Another election will not bring real change. Instead, to restore faith and trust, the titular king of Manipur should be invited to become the symbol of unity again with powers similar to the current governor. Then, with the unity of the state guaranteed, three intra-state mini-assemblies should be set up to provide representation for the three aggrieved groups—the Meitei, the Nagas, and the Kukis. This would also provide direct funding for the three groups,” Sharmila stated.

She also stressed that the values, traditions, and practices of different ethnic communities must be respected. “India is known for its diversity, and the Centre must recognize and embrace it in Manipur as well,” she added.

Criticism of the Central Government’s Inaction

Sharmila questioned whether the Indian government would have remained silent if a similar crisis had occurred in major states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, or Madhya Pradesh.

“Manipur has been burning for the last two years, and the Centre is just a spectator. Can you imagine such a situation persisting for months in cities like Mumbai or Delhi? Just because Manipur is located at the far end of the country, no one is bothered about the northeast. In the name of fighting insurgency, crores of rupees are wasted, which could have been used for the development of the region,” she claimed.

Her remarks come after President’s Rule was imposed in Manipur on Thursday evening. The state assembly was put under suspended animation following the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, which created political uncertainty in the state.

Political Deadlock and BJP’s Leadership Crisis

The decision to impose President’s Rule was made after the BJP leadership failed to reach a consensus on a new chief minister. Despite multiple discussions between BJP’s northeast in-charge, Sambit Patra, and state legislators, no agreement was reached.

Singh resigned from his position on February 9 after nearly 21 months of ethnic violence that has claimed over 250 lives so far. The Manipur Assembly’s tenure was supposed to last until 2027, but with the current political turmoil, its future remains uncertain.

Sharmila Welcomes Singh’s Resignation, Calls His Tenure a Failure

Sharmila, who had previously demanded Singh’s resignation over his handling of the crisis, welcomed his exit but said it should have happened much earlier.

She accused the Centre of mishandling the crisis and criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not personally visiting the state.

“The approach of the Centre is not right. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting every state and several countries, but he has not gone to Manipur. He is the democratically elected leader of the country. It has been nearly two years since the violence started, yet he has not visited. He wouldn’t have taken the same approach if a similar situation had happened in a mainland state of the country,” Sharmila said.

She argued that if Modi had personally intervened, the crisis could have been resolved much earlier. “Just like the state government, the Centre too can’t evade responsibilities,” she asserted.

Sharmila’s Legacy and Continued Advocacy for Peace

Sharmila has been a prominent figure in Manipur’s fight for justice. In 2000, she began a hunger strike after security forces allegedly killed 10 civilians at a bus stop in Malom near Imphal. Her protest against the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) lasted for 16 years, making her one of the longest hunger strikers in history.

Despite her relentless efforts, AFSPA was not repealed, leading her to end her strike in 2016. She later attempted to enter politics but failed to make a significant impact in the elections.

In 2017, she married and settled in South India, where she now lives with her husband and two daughters. However, she continues to voice her concerns over Manipur’s political and social issues, advocating for peace and justice in her home state.

As Manipur faces an uncertain political future, Sharmila’s call for a new governance model and a more inclusive political system has sparked fresh debates on how best to address the ongoing crisis.