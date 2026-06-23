Who Is Jagadish Palanisamy? The Vijay Admirer Who Rose To Become Tamil Nadu CM’s Private Secretary

The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Mr. C Joseph Vijay, has now nominated Jagadish Palanisamy to serve as his Private Secretary, an important event in the life of an individual who has been one of the chief Minister’s closest colleagues for more than 10 years now. Jagadish Palanisamy specializes in managing celebrity management and media strategies in addition to election strategies, and has served as an associate of Mr. C Joseph Vijay for more than 13 years now.

This is at a time when Vijay is progressing with his political career. At Vijay’s birthday, Jagadish Palanisamy expressed his thoughts of becoming a fan of Vijay first and later being appointed as the Chief Minister’s Private Secretary. He called this as a “full-circle” experience and thanked Vijay for transforming his life and career. He also extended best wishes and addressed him as “God” and “Thalapathy Vijay Anna.”

Journey of Jagadish Palanisamy from admirer to Vijay’s trusted aide

Jagadish Palanisamy’s story in the entertainment industry dates back to many years prior to his becoming a celebrity manager. At first, he worked with a famous comedian and public speaker, and then went on to join the film industry. Afterwards, he became a part of the studio of a famous music composer, taking up several different tasks and duties.

Over the years, Jagadish Palanisamy established good relations with the filmmakers and people from the industry who were related to Vijay. Eventually, these contacts made him a member of Vijay’s team, where he managed several big projects. He was also responsible for the social media promotion of the actor, building one of the biggest celebrity profiles on the internet, which gained millions of likes per post.

How Jagadish Palanisamy expanded beyond celebrity management and films

Along with an increasing fame, he has diversified his managing business to include several top-notch South Indian film stars through his celebrity managing business. He was known for his wide networking within the film industry.

Jagadish Palanisamy has an intimate relationship with actor Kathir, who is a relative of his. Recently, the duo was spotted in Jagadish’s house warming ceremony. Actor Kathir is previously seen in a film of Vijay directed by Atlee.

Jagadish Palanisamy’s growing role in production and content creation

Apart from management, Jagadish Palanisamy stepped into film production as a co-producer on one of Vijay’s projects directed by a noted filmmaker. He later became involved in another film project as well, expanding his role beyond talent management.

He also delved into content creation through his business by associating himself with a record label to create various chart topping albums. In 2022, he has diversified his business into movie production by producing a movie featuring a well-known actress. He has been associated with many other movies featuring popular actors that have increased his reputation in the South Indian entertainment industry. Through his recent appointment as the Private Secretary, Jagadish Palanisamy will now have the opportunity to be even more active in the political and public career of Vijay.

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