Who is Jaspal Singh, The Nihang Sikh Lawyer Who Attacked Ex-Punjab CM Sukhbir Singh Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief and former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal was injured in a knife attack inside a gurdwara in Nanded, Maharashtra earlier in the day. According to police, an assailant attacked Badal with a kirpan at around 1:45 pm. The attacker has been identified as Jaspal Singh. Following the incident, Badal was taken to a local hospital, where he received two to three stitches on his right hand. He is currently out of danger. The accused was arrested at the scene, and police have launched an investigation into the attack.

Who is Jaspal Singh?

Police identified the accused as 62-year-old Jaspal Singh, a resident of Pune. Reports indicate that he had been staying at the Mata Sahib Gurdwara in Mugat village for the past two years. Officers arrested Singh immediately following the assault and are currently interrogating him to establish the motive behind the attack. Further details will be released as the investigation proceeds.

Not the First Attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal

This is not the first time Sukhbir Singh Badal has been targeted. In December 2024, shots were fired at him near the entrance of the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab, while he was performing sewadar (community service) duty. That earlier incident triggered major security concerns and drew widespread condemnation. The latest assault at the Nanded gurdwara has once again raised questions regarding security arrangements for political leaders at religious sites.

Also Read: Ex-Punjab Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal Suffers Injuries After Fatal Attack in Nanded Gurudwara