Who Is Jordan Brown? US National Living in Goa Caught Entering India-Nepal Border Illegally

An American man has been caught by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), for allegedly entering India without valid papers. The person, named Jordan Brown, from California, was said to have arrived by sea in November 2025, and after that he was staying in Goa for a while now, police told reporters. When police questioned him, he identified himself as Jordan brown and stated that he is a US citizen from California. However, officials said no evidence of suspicious or anti-national links has been found yet.

Who Is Jordan Brown?

The man has been identified as 36-year-old Jordan Brown, who claims to be from California in the United States. During questioning, Brown said he had travelled to Thailand on a tourist visa, where he lost his passport.

🚨 HUGE! Another US national, reportedly a former Special Forces officer, was caught near the Indo-Nepal border without valid documents. He allegedly tried to cross into Nepal after breaking free from an SSB jawan but was caught by local villagers 🔥 pic.twitter.com/C17SGbVc78 — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) July 13, 2026







He later travelled to Sri Lanka by sea before entering India through the sea route in November 2025.

In a video message by the Police Media Cell, the Addl. SP informed, “On July 11, the SSB apprehended an individual near Sonauli for attempting to enter Nepal without authorisation.”

“During questioning, he (Brown) revealed that he had travelled to Thailand on a tourist visa, where he lost his passport. He subsequently reached Sri Lanka via a sea route and arrived in India from there by sea on November 2, 2025. Since then, he had been residing in Goa. He was attempting to travel to Nepal when the SSB apprehended him,” he added.

According to the Additional SP, no valid travel documents were found in his possession.

Brown’s claims are currently being verified and a case has been registered against him at the Sonauli Police Station under Sections 21/23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act for entering India without valid documents, the Addl. SP informed.

How US National Arrested

Jordan Brown was caught during a routine patrol in the Mainihwa area of Uttar Pradesh near the India-Nepal border, PTI reported.

Officials said he was allegedly planning to enter Nepal while travelling from Bengaluru to Sonuali. When SSB personnel stopped him to check his documents, he reportedly tried to run away. Later, police chased and caught him.

The Sonauli border is one of the busiest crossings between India and Nepal which connects Uttar Pradesh’s Maharajganj district with Bhairahawa in Nepal.

During the search, SSB personnel recovered Rs 31,460 in cash and two mobile phones from Brown. However, it is not yet clear whether the money was in Indian or Nepalese currency.

Officials are now examining the recovered items.

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