Who Is Joymala Bagchi? New Supreme Court Judge To Be Appointed On 17 March

Justice Joymalya Bagchi, a distinguished judge of the Calcutta High Court, will take oath as a Supreme Court judge on Monday. The swearing-in ceremony will be conducted by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna at the Supreme Court premises, in the presence of other judges of the apex court.

Supreme Court to Have 33 Judges

With Justice Bagchi’s appointment, the Supreme Court will have 33 judges, just one short of its sanctioned strength of 34. His appointment marks a significant milestone in the judiciary, as he brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the highest court in the country.

Tenure and Future Role as Chief Justice of India

Justice Bagchi will serve in the Supreme Court for over six years. Notably, he is set to become the Chief Justice of India after the retirement of Justice KV Viswanathan on May 25, 2031. His tenure as the Chief Justice will last until his retirement on October 2, 2031.

His name was officially cleared by the central government on March 10 for appointment as a Supreme Court judge. Earlier, on March 6, a five-member collegium led by CJI Sanjiv Khanna had recommended his name for the position. The collegium also included Justice BR Gavai, Justice Surya Kant, Justice Abhay S Oka, and Justice Vikram Nath.

One of the key observations made by the collegium was that no judge from the Calcutta High Court had been elevated to the position of Chief Justice of India since the retirement of Justice Altamas Kabir on July 18, 2013. Justice Bagchi’s appointment will mark a significant return of representation from the Calcutta High Court at the highest level of the judiciary.

Career and Judicial Experience

Justice Joymalya Bagchi was appointed as a judge of the Calcutta High Court on June 27, 2011. Later, on January 4, 2021, he was transferred to the Andhra Pradesh High Court. However, he was repatriated to the Calcutta High Court on November 8, 2021, where he has been serving since then.

With over 13 years of experience as a high court judge, Justice Bagchi holds an impressive record in judicial service. He currently ranks 11th in the combined all-India seniority list of high court judges, including chief justices.

Throughout his tenure, Justice Bagchi has gained extensive experience in various fields of law. His expertise and deep understanding of legal matters make him a valuable addition to the Supreme Court.