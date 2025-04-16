Home
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Who Is Justice BR Gavai All Set To Succeed Justice Sanjiv Khanna As The New CJI?

Born on November 24, 1960, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Justice Gavai began his legal profession on March 16, 1985. He initially trained under barrister Raja S. Bhonsale, who was formerly the Advocate General and a High Court judge.

Who Is Justice BR Gavai All Set To Succeed Justice Sanjiv Khanna As The New CJI?

Justice BR Gavai


Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai is set to take charge as the 52nd Chief Justice of India (CJI) on May 14, 2025, following the retirement of CJI Sanjiv Khanna on May 13.

The recommendation for Justice Gavai’s elevation was submitted by the outgoing CJI to the Union Law Ministry. Appointed to the Supreme Court of India on May 24, 2019, Justice Gavai is expected to serve as CJI until November 23, 2025.

Early Life and Legal Career of Justice Gavai

Born on November 24, 1960, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Justice Gavai began his legal profession on March 16, 1985. He initially trained under barrister Raja S. Bhonsale, who was formerly the Advocate General and a High Court judge.

By 1987, he started practising independently, primarily working at the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court from 1990, focusing on constitutional and administrative law.

Roles as Legal Counsel and Government Representative

Over the years, Justice Gavai served as standing counsel for several municipal corporations, including Nagpur and Amravati, and represented Amravati University.

He was frequently involved with local authorities and councils across the Vidarbha region. Between August 1992 and July 1993, he held the post of Assistant Government Pleader and Additional Public Prosecutor, and later, from January 17, 2000, he served as Government Pleader and Public Prosecutor at the Nagpur Bench.

Judicial Journey: From High Court to Supreme Court

Justice Gavai was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court on November 14, 2003, and was confirmed as a permanent judge on November 12, 2005. During his tenure, he served at multiple benches including Mumbai, Nagpur, Aurangabad, and Panaji, handling a wide range of legal matters.

Landmark Judgments Delivered by Justice Gavai

Verdict on Article 370: Jammu and Kashmir Special Status

Justice Gavai was part of the five-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud, which upheld the abrogation of Article 370, effectively revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The court ruled that the move by the Centre was within the framework of the Constitution. The Bench also directed the restoration of statehood and ordered the Election Commission of India to conduct assembly elections by September 30, 2024.

Ruling on Demonetisation Policy

In the case regarding the 2016 demonetisation, Justice Gavai observed that the Central Government had duly consulted the Reserve Bank of India prior to the move. He stated that the government has the authority to invalidate any currency denomination, and noted that the policy met the test of proportionality and was implemented fairly.

However, Justice B V Nagarathna dissented, citing procedural lapses.

Excise Duty Exemption Withdrawal

Justice Gavai, along with Justices Arun Mishra and M R Shah, ruled that the Union Government holds the right to revoke excise duty exemptions in matters of public interest.

The verdict supported the withdrawal of tax benefits on pan masala and tobacco products, citing public health risks due to their carcinogenic effects.

Justice Gavai’s Legacy and Historic Appointment

Justice Gavai’s elevation as the next Chief Justice of India marks a significant chapter in Indian judicial history. Known for his expertise in constitutional and administrative law, and for his balanced approach to public interest issues, his upcoming tenure is anticipated with great interest by both the legal community and the public.

ALSO READ: Mehul Choksi’s Arrest: Legal Team To File Appeal For Release On Grounds Of Ill Health

Filed under

cji Justice BR Gavai Justice Sanjiv Khanna

newsx

