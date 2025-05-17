Who Is Jyoti Malhotra? Haryana YouTuber Arrested For Spying After Visit To Pakistan

In addition to her Pakistan trips, Malhotra also visited Kashmir in 2024. She posted travel vlogs from Srinagar, Dal Lake, and a controversial video following the Pahalgam terror attack, in which she questioned if Kashmir was still safe to visit.

In a shocking development, travel vlogger and social media influencer Jyoti Malhotra has been arrested for her alleged involvement in an espionage network linked to Pakistan. The Haryana-based YouTuber, known for her channel ‘Travel with Jo’, was held along with six others for sharing sensitive information with Pakistani agents.

Who is Jyoti Malhotra?

Jyoti Malhotra is a well-known travel content creator with over 3.77 lakh subscribers on YouTube and 1.34 lakh followers on Instagram under the handle @travelwithjo1. Describing herself as a “Nomadic Leo Girl. Wanderer Haryanvi + Punjabi modern girl with old ideas”, Malhotra gained a strong following by posting vibrant travelogues from destinations in India and abroad, including Indonesia, China, and Pakistan.

Her travel content especially caught attention earlier this year when she posted multiple videos from her visit to Lahore, Pakistan, showcasing places like the Anarkali Bazaar, the Katas Raj Hindu temple, and sharing local food experiences. One of her Instagram posts even featured a caption in Urdu, “Ishq Lahore.”

Alleged Espionage Activities and Pakistan Connection

According to investigators, Malhotra first visited Pakistan in 2023 after securing a visa via commission agents. During that visit, she reportedly came into contact with Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, an official at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. The two allegedly developed a close relationship, with Ehsan later introducing her to Pakistani intelligence operatives.

Authorities claim Malhotra was used to create positive travel content about Pakistan as part of a wider propaganda strategy. She allegedly continued communicating with these operatives via encrypted apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and Snapchat, using fake contact names like “Jatt Randhawa” to avoid detection.

Visits to Kashmir, Propaganda Videos, and Network

In addition to her Pakistan trips, Malhotra also visited Kashmir in 2024. She posted travel vlogs from Srinagar, Dal Lake, and a controversial video following the Pahalgam terror attack, in which she questioned if Kashmir was still safe to visit.

Authorities allege she shared sensitive information related to Indian locations and movements, and was part of a broader espionage ring with operatives in Haryana and Punjab. She is also said to have travelled to Bali, Indonesia, with a Pakistani agent she was reportedly in a relationship with.

The case has led to heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. On May 13, 2025, Ehsan-ur-Rahim was declared persona non grata and expelled from India, with New Delhi further downgrading diplomatic ties with Islamabad.

