Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Who Is Jyoti Malhotra? Haryana YouTuber Arrested For Spying After Visit To Pakistan

Who Is Jyoti Malhotra? Haryana YouTuber Arrested For Spying After Visit To Pakistan

In addition to her Pakistan trips, Malhotra also visited Kashmir in 2024. She posted travel vlogs from Srinagar, Dal Lake, and a controversial video following the Pahalgam terror attack, in which she questioned if Kashmir was still safe to visit.

Who Is Jyoti Malhotra? Haryana YouTuber Arrested For Spying After Visit To Pakistan

In a shocking development, travel vlogger and social media influencer Jyoti Malhotra has been arrested for her alleged involvement in an espionage network linked to Pakistan.


In a shocking development, travel vlogger and social media influencer Jyoti Malhotra has been arrested for her alleged involvement in an espionage network linked to Pakistan. The Haryana-based YouTuber, known for her channel ‘Travel with Jo’, was held along with six others for sharing sensitive information with Pakistani agents.

Who is Jyoti Malhotra?

Jyoti Malhotra is a well-known travel content creator with over 3.77 lakh subscribers on YouTube and 1.34 lakh followers on Instagram under the handle @travelwithjo1. Describing herself as a “Nomadic Leo Girl. Wanderer Haryanvi + Punjabi modern girl with old ideas”, Malhotra gained a strong following by posting vibrant travelogues from destinations in India and abroad, including Indonesia, China, and Pakistan.

Her travel content especially caught attention earlier this year when she posted multiple videos from her visit to Lahore, Pakistan, showcasing places like the Anarkali Bazaar, the Katas Raj Hindu temple, and sharing local food experiences. One of her Instagram posts even featured a caption in Urdu, “Ishq Lahore.”

Alleged Espionage Activities and Pakistan Connection

According to investigators, Malhotra first visited Pakistan in 2023 after securing a visa via commission agents. During that visit, she reportedly came into contact with Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, an official at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. The two allegedly developed a close relationship, with Ehsan later introducing her to Pakistani intelligence operatives.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Authorities claim Malhotra was used to create positive travel content about Pakistan as part of a wider propaganda strategy. She allegedly continued communicating with these operatives via encrypted apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and Snapchat, using fake contact names like “Jatt Randhawa” to avoid detection.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jyoti Malhotra (@travelwithjo1)

Visits to Kashmir, Propaganda Videos, and Network

In addition to her Pakistan trips, Malhotra also visited Kashmir in 2024. She posted travel vlogs from Srinagar, Dal Lake, and a controversial video following the Pahalgam terror attack, in which she questioned if Kashmir was still safe to visit.

Authorities allege she shared sensitive information related to Indian locations and movements, and was part of a broader espionage ring with operatives in Haryana and Punjab. She is also said to have travelled to Bali, Indonesia, with a Pakistani agent she was reportedly in a relationship with.

The case has led to heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. On May 13, 2025, Ehsan-ur-Rahim was declared persona non grata and expelled from India, with New Delhi further downgrading diplomatic ties with Islamabad.

ALSO READ: Owaisi Joins Operation Sindoor Delegation, Says “This Is Not About Party Affiliation”

Filed under

Haryana YouTuber spying Jyoti Malhotra arrested

In a major political uphe

15 AAP Councillors Resigned In Delhi, Formed New ‘Indraprastha Vikas Party’
In a shocking development

Who Is Jyoti Malhotra? Haryana YouTuber Arrested For Spying After Visit To Pakistan
A primary school in Derby

Student Brings Family Heirloom WWII Grenade To School, Triggers Evacuation In UK’s Derbyshire
newsx

James Hopes On PBKS’ Playoff Push: ‘Trying To Finish Tournament Is Only Logical Thing’
newsx

Dharamsala Evacuation: Vipraj Nigam Expresses Gratitude To Government And Indian Army
Trump criticised Walmart

Trump Tells Walmart to ‘Eat the Tariffs’ Amid Rising Retail Prices
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

15 AAP Councillors Resigned In Delhi, Formed New ‘Indraprastha Vikas Party’

15 AAP Councillors Resigned In Delhi, Formed New ‘Indraprastha Vikas Party’

Student Brings Family Heirloom WWII Grenade To School, Triggers Evacuation In UK’s Derbyshire

Student Brings Family Heirloom WWII Grenade To School, Triggers Evacuation In UK’s Derbyshire

James Hopes On PBKS’ Playoff Push: ‘Trying To Finish Tournament Is Only Logical Thing’

James Hopes On PBKS’ Playoff Push: ‘Trying To Finish Tournament Is Only Logical Thing’

Dharamsala Evacuation: Vipraj Nigam Expresses Gratitude To Government And Indian Army

Dharamsala Evacuation: Vipraj Nigam Expresses Gratitude To Government And Indian Army

Trump Tells Walmart to ‘Eat the Tariffs’ Amid Rising Retail Prices

Trump Tells Walmart to ‘Eat the Tariffs’ Amid Rising Retail Prices

Entertainment

Tom Cruise Wishes To Make A Bollywood Film, Says ‘I Feel So Much Love For India’

Tom Cruise Wishes To Make A Bollywood Film, Says ‘I Feel So Much Love For

At Cannes 2025: Who Is Nancy Tyagi? The Fashion Creator Who Just Owned The Cannes Red Carpet (Again!)

At Cannes 2025: Who Is Nancy Tyagi? The Fashion Creator Who Just Owned The Cannes

Katrina Kaif Posts Adorable Birthday Pic With Vicky Kaushal: “Won Over From Day One”

Katrina Kaif Posts Adorable Birthday Pic With Vicky Kaushal: “Won Over From Day One”

Amir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Changes Display Image To National Flag

Amir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Changes Display Image To National Flag

Pregnant Ventura Cassie Breaks Down as She Finishes Four Days of Emotional Testimony in Sean “Diddy” Combs Sex-Trafficking Trial

Pregnant Ventura Cassie Breaks Down as She Finishes Four Days of Emotional Testimony in Sean

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom