Who Is Kabir Talwar? ED Raids Delhi Locations Linked to ₹3,000 Kg 2021 Mundra Port Drug Case

The raids are being conducted at the premises linked to Harpreet Singh Talwar, Shamshudern, and their associates under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Officials said the agency is investigating the alleged laundering of proceeds generated from the narcotics trade.
“Preliminary findings suggest that a portion of the drug money was routed into investments in nightclubs in the national capital, raising concerns over the use of illicit funds in the hospitality sector,” said the officials, privy to the investigation.
The ED’s headquarters unit initiated the searches on Tuesday, and further investigation is currently underway to trace the money trail and identify additional links in the case.
What is Mundra Port Drug Case?
They were arrested based on an investigation into their involvement in smuggling heroin through import consignments from Afghanistan using the maritime route. Talwar was recently released on bail.
Who is Kabir Talwar?
NIA then informed that one such consignment of about 3000 kgs of Heroin was intercepted and seized at Mundra Port by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on September 13, 2021. It said the accused persons were involved in the import of narcotics through fake and shell import companies and further facilitated its transport to Delhi-based Afghan nationals involved in the purification and distribution of Heroin in many states, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
NIA investigation is continued in the case to unravel the entire supply chain and network of money laundering, drug distribution and other players involved in this international drug network.
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