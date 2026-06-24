Who Is Kabir Talwar? ED Raids Delhi Locations Linked to ₹3,000 Kg 2021 Mundra Port Drug Case

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news expressway services India bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news expressway services India bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news expressway services India bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news expressway services India bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news expressway services India bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news expressway services India bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news expressway services India bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news expressway services India bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Who Is Kabir Talwar? ED Raids Delhi Locations Linked to ₹3,000 Kg 2021 Mundra Port Drug Case

Who Is Kabir Talwar? ED Raids Delhi Locations Linked to ₹3,000 Kg 2021 Mundra Port Drug Case

The ED has conducted raids at multiple locations in Delhi in connection with the ₹3,000 kg Mundra Port drug seizure case. The probe focuses on alleged money laundering linked to drug proceeds, including suspected investments in nightclubs and a wider international smuggling network.

ED Raids Delhi Locations Linked to ₹3,000 Kg 2021 Mundra Port Drug Case.
ED Raids Delhi Locations Linked to ₹3,000 Kg 2021 Mundra Port Drug Case.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Wed 2026-06-24 12:08 IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday carried out searches at five locations in Delhi as part of its ongoing probe into a money laundering investigation in connection with the nearly 3,000 kg Mundra port drug seizure case.
The raids are being conducted at the premises linked to Harpreet Singh Talwar, Shamshudern, and their associates under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Officials said the agency is investigating the alleged laundering of proceeds generated from the narcotics trade.
“Preliminary findings suggest that a portion of the drug money was routed into investments in nightclubs in the national capital, raising concerns over the use of illicit funds in the hospitality sector,” said the officials, privy to the investigation.
The ED’s headquarters unit initiated the searches on Tuesday, and further investigation is currently underway to trace the money trail and identify additional links in the case.

What is Mundra Port Drug Case? 

In August 2022, the NIA had arrested Harpreet Singh Talwar alias Kabir Talwar, a resident of Delhi, in connection with the same case linked to the seizure of 2988 kg of heroin at Mundra Port on September 13, 2021. He was arrested along with one Prince Sharma, another resident of Delhi, following simultaneous searches at 20 locations in various States (Delhi-14, Gujarat-2, Punjab-1 and West Bengal-3) in the case RC (26/2021/NIA/DLI).
They were arrested based on an investigation into their involvement in smuggling heroin through import consignments from Afghanistan using the maritime route. Talwar was recently released on bail.

Who is Kabir Talwar? 

As per the NIA investigation, both Talwar and Sharma are a part of an international drug smuggling network involved in smuggling large commercial quantities of Heroin originating from Afghanistan into India. Heroin was being concealed in import consignments of material, such as semi-processed Talc, Bituminous coal, etc.
NIA then informed that one such consignment of about 3000 kgs of Heroin was intercepted and seized at Mundra Port by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on September 13, 2021. It said the accused persons were involved in the import of narcotics through fake and shell import companies and further facilitated its transport to Delhi-based Afghan nationals involved in the purification and distribution of Heroin in many states, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
NIA investigation is continued in the case to unravel the entire supply chain and network of money laundering, drug distribution and other players involved in this international drug network.
Inputs from ANI
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Kabir Talwar? ED Raids Delhi Locations Linked to ₹3,000 Kg 2021 Mundra Port Drug Case
Tags: Harpreet Singh TalwarMundra PortMundra Port Drug Case

RELATED News

Tejas Express Passenger Finds Dead Fly In Veg Biryani

Closeup Love Tunes recognised by Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records

Passport Isn't Citizenship Proof? Which Documents Confirm Indian Citizenship?

Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla Achieves New Milestone in LPG Handling with 25 Percent YoY Growth in FY 2026 – “12 Saal – Vishwas ke, Vikas ke, Jan-Kalyan ke”

AI Could Power 70% of Mumbai Home Searches by 2030; Broker Productivity May Double, Reports Palladian Partners Advisory Ltd.

LATEST NEWS

Did Rajinikanth Ignore CM Vijay’s Birthday? Superstar Finally Responds

Iran Rejects US Oversight Of Frozen Funds

Who Played Ranga And Billa In Raakh? Meet IMDb’s New Breakout Stars

Professor Lost ₹1.1 Crore: How Police Recovered It?

Why Did Malala Yousafzai Slam EU-Taliban Talks?

Who Is Dheeraj Dhoopar? Kundali Bhagya Star Confirmed For Lock Upp Season 2

AI Could Power 70% of Mumbai Home Searches by 2030; Broker Productivity May Double, Reports Palladian Partners Advisory Ltd.

How Did Air India Flight Enter Pakistan Airspace Despite Restrictions?

Why Is Sanjay Dutt’s Whisky Brand In Legal Trouble? Delhi HC Restrains Use Of ‘Godfather’ Name

Mayank Cattle Food Ltd. Board to Consider Bonus Share Issue

Who Is Kabir Talwar? ED Raids Delhi Locations Linked to ₹3,000 Kg 2021 Mundra Port Drug Case

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Kabir Talwar? ED Raids Delhi Locations Linked to ₹3,000 Kg 2021 Mundra Port Drug Case

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Kabir Talwar? ED Raids Delhi Locations Linked to ₹3,000 Kg 2021 Mundra Port Drug Case
Who Is Kabir Talwar? ED Raids Delhi Locations Linked to ₹3,000 Kg 2021 Mundra Port Drug Case
Who Is Kabir Talwar? ED Raids Delhi Locations Linked to ₹3,000 Kg 2021 Mundra Port Drug Case
Who Is Kabir Talwar? ED Raids Delhi Locations Linked to ₹3,000 Kg 2021 Mundra Port Drug Case

QUICK LINKS