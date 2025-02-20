Who Is Kapil Mishra? His Tumultuous Journey In Delhi Politics

Kapil Mishra is a politician and a former member of the Delhi Legislative Assembly who represented Karawal Nagar. He had won the Karawal Nagar seat in the 2015 Delhi elections on an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket by a margin of 44,431 votes, defeating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate and four-time MLA Mohan Singh Bisht.

Kapil Mishra is a politician and a former member of the Delhi Legislative Assembly who represented Karawal Nagar. He had won the Karawal Nagar seat in the 2015 Delhi elections on an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket by a margin of 44,431 votes, defeating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate and four-time MLA Mohan Singh Bisht.

Education

Mishra pursued his education at the University of Delhi, where he earned a Master’s degree in Social Work (M.A.) in 2006. His academic foundation in social work equipped him with the knowledge and tools to engage in various social issues, shaping his political trajectory.

Before venturing into politics, Mishra was an active participant in several social initiatives. He co-founded “Youth for Justice,” a platform focusing on addressing socio-economic challenges. His work with organizations like Greenpeace and Amnesty International broadened his understanding of global and national issues, giving him a deeper insight into governance and public service.

Political Career

Kapil Mishra’s political journey began with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a party founded by Arvind Kejriwal, which quickly rose to prominence in Delhi. In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Mishra contested the Karawal Nagar constituency and emerged victorious with a significant margin of 44,431 votes, defeating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Mohan Singh Bisht. This victory was seen as part of AAP’s overall success in the Delhi elections, and Mishra quickly rose to prominence within the party.

Following his election win, Mishra was appointed as the Water Resources Minister in the AAP-led Delhi government under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. His tenure was initially marked by ambition, but it was soon marred by controversy. In 2017, Mishra was removed from his position as the Water Resources Minister after accusing Kejriwal and then-Health Minister Satyendar Jain of corruption. He alleged that they were involved in a ₹2 crore bribery scandal, but despite his claims, investigations by the Anti-Corruption Bureau and Lokayukta did not find sufficient evidence to substantiate his allegations. His accusations were dismissed, and Mishra’s reputation within AAP began to decline.

After his expulsion from the AAP, Kapil Mishra continued to make headlines for his controversial actions. Mishra, who had once been a key member of AAP, was seen supporting BJP leaders and even shared stages with them during public events. He openly campaigned against his own party during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, a move that led to his disqualification as a member of the Delhi Legislative Assembly in August 2019, under the anti-defection law. The Assembly Speaker cited his anti-party activities as the grounds for his disqualification.

BJP Political Debut

On August 17, 2019, Mishra officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), marking a major shift in his political career. He was inducted into the party in the presence of senior BJP leaders such as Manoj Tiwari, Vijay Goel, and Satish Upadhyay.

Since joining BJP, Mishra has been actively involved in the party’s activities. In August 2023, he was appointed as the Vice President of the Delhi BJP, a strategic role that has further solidified his position in the party. His switch to BJP was seen as part of his quest to regain his political foothold and make a comeback after his fall from grace in AAP.

Legacy and Public Persona

Kapil Mishra’s political career has been defined by controversies, accusations, and an eventual shift in allegiance from AAP to BJP. His tenure as a minister was overshadowed by his allegations against his own party leadership, and his anti-party activities resulted in his disqualification from the Delhi Legislative Assembly. However, his move to BJP has revitalized his political career, positioning him as an influential figure within the party.

Despite his controversial past, Mishra’s work with social organizations, his educational background in social work, and his political ambitions continue to shape his journey. As he gears up for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, Mishra’s story is one of resilience, ambition, and political reinvention.

Kapil Mishra’s journey from an AAP MLA to a BJP Vice President reflects his adaptability and determination to stay relevant in the ever-changing political landscape of Delhi. His future in politics remains closely tied to his ability to navigate party lines and reconnect with his constituency in Karawal Nagar. As the 2025 elections approach, Mishra is poised to challenge the established political dynamics and possibly return to a prominent position within the Delhi political sphere.

