Friday, May 30, 2025
Who Is Kasim? Rajasthani Man Arrested For Allegedly Providing Aid To Pakistani Intelligence

A 34-year-old man from Rajasthan has been arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly helping Pakistan's intelligence operatives by providing Indian mobile SIM cards used in espionage. The man, identified as Kasim, is accused of aiding Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) during his visits across the border.

A 34-year-old man from Rajasthan has been arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly helping Pakistan’s intelligence operatives by providing Indian mobile SIM cards used in espionage. The man, identified as Kasim, is accused of aiding Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) during his visits across the border.

According to police officials, Kasim was arrested on Thursday and is now in custody. Investigators say he played a key role in helping Pakistani agents use Indian SIM cards to collect sensitive information about the Indian Army and government departments.

Kasim travelled to Pakistan twice and allegedly met ISI officials

Police said Kasim, a resident of Gangora village in Deeg district of Rajasthan, had travelled to Pakistan twice in recent months. His first visit was in August 2024, and he returned for another trip in March 2025. Combined, he stayed in Pakistan for nearly 90 days.

During these visits, officials believe Kasim came in direct contact with ISI personnel. A senior Delhi Police officer said, “He is suspected to have met officials of Pakistan’s spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).”

The arrest is part of a larger investigation into a suspected espionage ring targeting Indian military and government systems.

Intel tip-off in 2024 led to probe on Indian SIMs being misused

The case began in September 2024, when the Delhi Police Special Cell received inputs suggesting that Pakistani intelligence agents were using Indian mobile numbers to extract sensitive details from within the country.

“In September 2024, the Special Cell received intelligence inputs that Indian mobile numbers were being misused by PIOs to gather sensitive information related to the Indian Army and government establishments,” a senior officer said.

These mobile SIM cards, investigators believe, were bought in India and then passed across the border with the help of locals. Using these SIMs on social media, Pakistan-based operatives contacted Indian nationals, trying to trick them into giving up confidential information, especially about military installations and government systems.

Kasim’s name came up during investigation

Once the investigation was launched, Kasim’s name surfaced through technical surveillance and intelligence inputs. His travel records confirmed the two trips to Pakistan, raising further suspicion.

After collecting enough evidence, the police picked him up earlier this week. He is now under police remand and being questioned about his connections and role in the network.

Police say more arrests could follow

Officials believe this may be just one part of a wider espionage operation and are now working to identify other Indian nationals who may have helped in this illegal activity.

“Further investigation is underway to expose the full extent of the espionage network and identify other Indian associates involved in the conspiracy,” the officer said.

