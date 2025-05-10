Who Is Khalid? Lashkar Terrorist Killed In India’s Precision Airstrikes ‘Operation Sindoor’

Pakistan launched a series of provocations following the airstrikes, including drone and missile attacks on Indian bases and civilian areas.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in direct retaliation to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which killed 26 civilians. In a coordinated effort, the Indian Air Force and Army carried out precision airstrikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). These strikes eliminated several top terrorists, including Khalid, also known as Abu Akasha, a senior Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative. Following the strikes, Pakistan escalated tensions by launching drone and missile attacks across Indian territory. The Indian military responded with proportionate, strategic action, targeting only identified military assets.

Khalid @ Abu Akasha: Profile Of A Terror Operative

In a major blow to terror networks, security agencies have unmasked Khalid—alias Abu Akasha—as a top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander with a deadly résumé. Known for orchestrating chaos in Jammu and Kashmir, Khalid wasn’t just pulling triggers—he was pulling strings. Intelligence links him to a series of brutal attacks on civilians and Indian forces, but his terror résumé doesn’t stop there. Khalid moonlighted as Lashkar’s logistics kingpin, smuggling weapons from Afghanistan into the Kashmir valley like it was his personal supply run. This wasn’t just a foot soldier; this was the man fueling the fire. His elimination is more than a tactical win—it’s a direct strike at Lashkar’s backbone. With his exit, the terror outfit’s cross-border pipe dream has taken a serious hit. For Lashkar, it’s lights out on one of their darkest operatives. For the rest, it’s a warning: the shadows aren’t safe anymore.

Khalid’s Funeral Reveals High-Level Connections

Khalid’s funeral took place in Faisalabad, Pakistan, shortly after his death in the Indian airstrikes. The funeral was attended by senior Pakistani Army officials and the Deputy Commissioner of Faisalabad, as confirmed by intelligence sources. Their presence indicated Khalid’s high standing in terror networks and suggested institutional links within Pakistan’s military establishment.

Other High-Value Terrorists Killed

India’s Operation Sindoor also neutralised other top militants, including:

Mudassar Khadian Khas (Lashkar-e-Taiba)

Mohammad Yusuf Azhar (Jaish-e-Mohammed)

Mohammad Hassan Khan (Jaish-e-Mohammed)

These individuals were killed at different locations across Pakistan and PoK, based on precise intelligence inputs. Security forces confirmed all intended targets were successfully eliminated.

Pakistan Targets Civilian Sites, India Responds

Pakistan launched a series of provocations following the airstrikes, including drone and missile attacks on Indian bases and civilian areas.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh briefed the press on these developments:

“Pakistan Military continued the provocations, carrying out aggressive actions employing multiple threat vectors all along the Western Border.”

She added:

“There were also several high-speed missile attacks noticed, subsequently after 01:40 hours (May 10) in the night at several air bases in Punjab. In a deplorable, cowardly act, targeting of civilian infrastructure had taken place, where Pakistan attacked the Medicare center, and school premises at the Airbases of Srinagar, Awantipora and Udhampur. Yet again, displaying irresponsible targeting of our civilian infrastructure.”

She concluded:

“In a swift and calibrated response, Indian Armed Forces carried out precision attacks only on identified military targets.”

High Tension In The Country

Indian armed forces remain in a state of high alert as cross-border tensions continue. Surveillance operations and intelligence coordination remain active to assess the long-term impact of Operation Sindoor and prevent future incursions.

