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Home > India News > Who Is Krishna Mohan? The New Interim General Secretary After Champat Rai’s Resignation

Who Is Krishna Mohan? The New Interim General Secretary After Champat Rai’s Resignation

Retired IFS officer Krishna Mohan appointed interim general secretary of Ram Mandir Trust following Champat Rai's resignation over donation theft row.

Who Is Krishna Mohan? The New Interim General Secretary After Champat Rai’s Resignation

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-07-06 20:38 IST

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has appointed Krishna Mohan as its interim general secretary following the resignation of Champat Rai amid allegations of donation theft at the Ram Temple. According to reports, the decision to appoint the former Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer as the new trustee was taken unanimously by the trust members. This latest development comes after the trust held a crucial two-hour meeting in Ayodhya on Monday.

Who is Krishna Mohan?

Krishna Mohan is a senior member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and a retired IFS officer from the Maharashtra cadre. He previously served as the RSS regional chief for eastern Uttar Pradesh. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district, Mohan has been a core member of the RSS and actively involved in various social works associated with the organization.The 74-year-old was appointed as a permanent member of the trust following the death of founding trustee Kameshwar Chaupal. His presence ensures the continuation of Dalit representation within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.  

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“Will do Everything Possible to Ensure Guilty Receive Punishment,” says Mohan

Mohan stated that everyone involved is deeply disturbed and pained by the theft case, assuring that appropriate action will be taken against those responsible for the donation controversy. He added that, as the interim general secretary, he will do everything possible to ensure such lapses are never repeated.

The former IFS officer also acknowledged that the case has tarnished the image of the trust, stating that all possible steps will be taken to dispel negative perceptions from the public’s mind. He emphasized that, as a core member of the trust, he remains firm in his stance that the guilty must receive appropriate punishment in accordance with the rules.

Donated Items Are Safe, Confirms Govind Giri

Trust treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri reassured the public that the valuable donations are secure, rejecting claims that any items have gone missing. Following the meeting, the trust even displayed the donated items during a press briefing. Govind Giri noted that the trust maintains a register of around 2,800 donated articles and insisted that all items are safe. However, he stated that the trust has formed smaller committees to improve internal operations and ensure such controversies do not occur in the future.

Next Trust Meeting Scheduled for July 22

The Trust has scheduled its next meeting for July 22. According to Govind Giri, the trust expects the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to release its final report by that date. “We are meeting again on July 22. By then, the SIT’s detailed report should be available. We will deliberate on that report and appoint additional trustees and office-bearers,” Giri was quoted as saying.

Also Read:  How Pakistan Is Using India’s Western Coastline To Smuggle Illegal Arms

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Who Is Krishna Mohan? The New Interim General Secretary After Champat Rai’s Resignation
Tags: Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation theft rowChampat Rai resigns Ram Temple TrustKrishna Mohan appointed general secretaryRam Mandir Trust interim general secretaryRetired IFS officer Krishna Mohan Ayodhya

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Who Is Krishna Mohan? The New Interim General Secretary After Champat Rai’s Resignation

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