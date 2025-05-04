Who Is Krishnamurthy V. Subramanian? Indian Government Recalls India’s Representative To IMF

Krishnamurthy V. Subramanian, India’s representative on the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Executive Board, has been called back to the country six months before his term was supposed to end. The government has not publicly shared why he was removed, but sources point to internal issues and disagreements with IMF staff.

According to an official order dated April 30, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the “termination” of Subramanian’s services as the IMF Executive Director (ED) for India “with immediate effect.” His name remained listed on the IMF website as of May 2, but by May 3, the position was marked as “vacant.”

Subramanian was appointed to the post in August 2022 for a three-year term that began on November 1, 2022. His early exit comes ahead of a key IMF board meeting on May 9, where India is expected to oppose financing support for Pakistan in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Questions raised over conduct and disagreements with IMF staff

Although the government has not released a formal explanation, sources familiar with the situation say that there were internal concerns about “alleged impropriety” linked to Subramanian’s recent book, India @ 100. There were also claims of possible violations of internal IMF protocols, according to sources.

The situation may have been further complicated by Subramanian’s open criticism of the IMF’s internal methodology. In February 2025, he and two senior advisors reportedly raised objections to a “weighted approach to rating” used by IMF staff. They described it as “skewed, misleading and going against the spirit of transparency, objectivity and even-handedness.”

Sources say this critique did not sit well with officials at the IMF’s Washington headquarters and may have contributed to the tension leading to his recall.

Last-minute cancellation of U.S. event appearance

Subramanian was also scheduled to speak at a U.S.-based conference on May 2 titled ‘Investing Opportunities in India’, organized by DoorDarshi Advisors in Omaha, Nebraska. But just one day before the event, the organizers announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he would not be attending due to an “exigency.”

His absence, combined with the timing of the termination order, further raised eyebrows among observers who follow India’s global economic engagements.

India yet to name a successor at the IMF

With Subramanian’s sudden exit, the position of Executive Director representing India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka is now vacant. The government is said to be in the process of selecting a replacement, but no names have been officially announced.

Currently, Harishchandra Pahath Kumbure Gedara is listed as the Alternate Director for the South Asia constituency at the IMF.

Upcoming IMF meeting and India’s strong stance on Pakistan

Subramanian’s departure comes just days before a major IMF Board meeting on May 9. One of the items on the agenda is financial assistance to Pakistan. India is expected to oppose any new funding to its neighbour, citing concerns over terror financing, especially in light of the Pahalgam attack on April 22 that killed 25 tourists and one local resident.

India’s firm stance could play a role in how the Board approaches the issue of support for Pakistan, and the absence of a permanent representative on the Board might affect the strength of its position.

Previous EDs usually completed or extended their terms

Subramanian’s early exit is unusual, as most Indian nominees to the IMF Executive Board have either completed their terms or received extensions.

Before him, economist Surjit Bhalla held the position. He was appointed in October 2019 and served a full three-year term. He was then re-elected for an additional two years, from November 2020 to October 2022.

What does the IMF Executive Director do?

The IMF Executive Board is a crucial decision-making body. It includes 24 Executive Directors, representing all 190 member countries either individually or in groups. The Board is chaired by the IMF’s Managing Director and meets multiple times each week.

The Board discusses the global, regional, and national impact of members’ economic policies. It also approves IMF lending programs, monitors countries’ economic performance, and oversees capacity development efforts.

Subramanian, who previously served as India’s Chief Economic Adviser, had brought academic and policy experience to the role. His early exit now raises questions about both internal coordination and India’s strategy at major international forums like the IMF.