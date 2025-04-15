Home
Who is Kurian Joseph? M.K. Stalin Sets Up Committee for State Autonomy Led by Ex-Supreme Court Judge

In a big move that could shake up center-state relations, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced a new high-level committee that's being set up to fight for more power for the state. The idea? To make sure Tamil Nadu has more control over its own decisions — especially when it comes to education and other local matters.

Who is Kurian Joseph? M.K. Stalin Sets Up Committee for State Autonomy Led by Ex-Supreme Court Judge

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced a new high-level committee that’s being set up to fight for more power for the state.


In a big move that could shake up Centre-State relations, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced a new high-level committee that’s being set up to fight for more power for the state. The idea? To make sure Tamil Nadu has more control over its own decisions — especially when it comes to education and other local matters.

The announcement was made in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday, April 15. Stalin said the goal of the committee is “to protect the rights of the State and to enhance the relationship between the Union and State governments.”

A Big Name Leading the Panel

Heading this committee is someone with serious legal weight — Justice Kurian Joseph, a former Supreme Court judge. If his name sounds familiar, it’s because he’s been part of some major landmark decisions in India. He served in the country’s top court from 2013 until 2018 and was known for speaking up even when it wasn’t easy.

Justice Joseph was one of the four judges who held that rare press conference in 2018, raising questions about how the top court was functioning. He’s also known for being a fair and compassionate voice on the bench. His presence in the committee shows how serious Tamil Nadu is about taking this issue forward with solid legal backing.

Along with Justice Joseph, two other experienced members are part of the team. One is Ashok Vardhan Shetty, a retired IAS officer and former Vice-Chancellor of the Indian Maritime University. The other is Professor M. Naganathan, who earlier served as Vice-Chairman of the Tamil Nadu State Planning Commission. Together, they bring experience in governance, education, and public policy.

What Will This Committee Do?

According to Stalin, the committee will look closely at how power is shared between the central and state governments. Its job is to figure out how Tamil Nadu can get back control over subjects that used to be under the State List but were moved to the Concurrent List.

They’ll also be looking at important issues like education — especially exams like NEET, which the state has been strongly against. The committee is expected to give an interim report by January 2026 and a full final report within two years.

NEET and Language Imposition Still Major Issues

Stalin didn’t hold back when he brought up problems the state has faced under the central government’s rules. He pointed to the NEET medical entrance exam, which he says has hurt students in Tamil Nadu.

“We have lost many students due to the NEET exam. We have continuously opposed the NEET exam,” Stalin said.

He also took aim at the Centre’s three-language policy, accusing them of trying to force Hindi on the state. “In the name of the triple language policy, the Union Government is trying to impose Hindi in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Stalin added that the Centre has held back ₹2,500 crore from the state because Tamil Nadu refused to follow the National Education Policy (NEP). “Since we have denied NEP, the Union Government has not released ₹2,500 crore to the State. In such a situation, education must be brought under the State list,” he said.

Not everyone was on board with the discussion. As Stalin spoke in the Assembly, the opposition parties walked out in protest. While they didn’t explain their exact reasons, it’s clear the issue of Centre-State relations is heating up.

Filed under

Kurian Joseph mk stalin

newsx

