Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, April 18, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Who Is Lady Don Ziqra? All About The Prime Suspect In Seelampur Murder Case

Who Is Lady Don Ziqra? All About The Prime Suspect In Seelampur Murder Case

As per initial investigations, Ziqra had allegedly formed a local gang and was seeking revenge for her brother Sahil, who had been beaten in a prior incident.

Who Is Lady Don Ziqra? All About The Prime Suspect In Seelampur Murder Case

Lady Don Zikra


A 17-year-old boy named Kunal was brutally stabbed to death in Delhi’s Seelampur area on Thursday evening, sparking massive protests and raising serious questions about law and order in the capital. At the center of the investigation is a woman known as Lady Don Ziqra, who the police have identified as the prime suspect in the Seelampur murder case.

Who is Lady Don Ziqra?

Ziqra, often referred to in her locality as “Lady Don”, is a resident of Seelampur with a reported criminal background. According to police sources, she was recently released from jail, just 15 days before the murder took place. She had been imprisoned under the Arms Act, and is said to be notorious for always carrying a gun.

As per initial investigations, Ziqra had allegedly formed a local gang and was seeking revenge for her brother Sahil, who had been beaten in a prior incident. Police officials told news agency PTI that Ziqra was searching for a man named “Lala”, believed to be behind the attack on her brother. When Kunal, the victim, reportedly refused to help her locate Lala, Ziqra allegedly orchestrated the stabbing that led to the boy’s death.

What Happened in the Seelampur Murder?

Kunal had stepped out to buy food around 7 PM when he was attacked and stabbed multiple times in Seelampur’s J Block. He was rushed to Jai Prakash Hospital but was declared dead on arrival. The murder has triggered public outrage, with local residents demanding justice and raising slogans like “Modiji madad karo, Yogi model chahiye.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Kunal’s mother has made serious allegations against the police, accusing them of allowing the accused to flee and failing to protect her son despite prior threats. She also claimed that the doctor who had treated her son faced harassment.

A case has been registered at the Seelampur police station, and multiple teams have been formed to track down Ziqra and other accused individuals, including her brother Sahil. Security has been heightened in the area in light of the protests.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has responded to the incident, stating, “I have spoken to the Police Commissioner. The FIR is registered, and the culprits will be arrested soon. Justice will be delivered.”

ALSO READ: ‘Half BJP And Half CPM’, Congress Leader K Muraleedharan Slams Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Calls ‘Ardhanareeswaran’

Filed under

Lady Don Ziqra Seelampur murder case

newsx

Harshita Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal’s Daughter, Gets Married: Know Who’s The Groom
YSRCP leader Kasu Mahesh

‘Why Is This Happening?’ YSRCP Slams Andhra Govt Over Cow Deaths At Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams...
Senator Chris Van Hollen

Trump Lambasts Maryland Senator Van Hollen Over El Salvador Visit, Calls Him a ‘Grandstander’
newsx

‘Don’t Drag Me Into Politics’: Sourav Ganguly On Invitation To Join SSC Scam Protest
In a surprising mid-seaso

Explained: How CSK Brought In Dewald Brevis As Injury Replacement For Gurjapneet Singh
Italian Prime Minister Gi

Meloni Left ‘Fantastic’ Impression On Everyone: Trump Praises Italian PM After White House Visit
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Harshita Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal’s Daughter, Gets Married: Know Who’s The Groom

Harshita Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal’s Daughter, Gets Married: Know Who’s The Groom

‘Why Is This Happening?’ YSRCP Slams Andhra Govt Over Cow Deaths At Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Goshala

‘Why Is This Happening?’ YSRCP Slams Andhra Govt Over Cow Deaths At Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams...

Trump Lambasts Maryland Senator Van Hollen Over El Salvador Visit, Calls Him a ‘Grandstander’

Trump Lambasts Maryland Senator Van Hollen Over El Salvador Visit, Calls Him a ‘Grandstander’

‘Don’t Drag Me Into Politics’: Sourav Ganguly On Invitation To Join SSC Scam Protest

‘Don’t Drag Me Into Politics’: Sourav Ganguly On Invitation To Join SSC Scam Protest

Explained: How CSK Brought In Dewald Brevis As Injury Replacement For Gurjapneet Singh

Explained: How CSK Brought In Dewald Brevis As Injury Replacement For Gurjapneet Singh

Entertainment

Kesari Chapter 2 Reviews: Akshay Kumar’s Performance Wins Praise, Netizens Call It Award-Worthy – Read Online Reactions

Kesari Chapter 2 Reviews: Akshay Kumar’s Performance Wins Praise, Netizens Call It Award-Worthy – Read

King: Arshad Warsi Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

King: Arshad Warsi Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

Kamal Haasan And Mani Ratnam Reunite For ‘Thug Life’: South Indian Feast Steals The Show At Press Conference

Kamal Haasan And Mani Ratnam Reunite For ‘Thug Life’: South Indian Feast Steals The Show

Bollywood’s Philosophical Journey: How These Films Are Redefining the Meaning of Life

Bollywood’s Philosophical Journey: How These Films Are Redefining the Meaning of Life

What Went Wrong with Sikandar: Salman Khan’s Missed Shot at a Blockbuster

What Went Wrong with Sikandar: Salman Khan’s Missed Shot at a Blockbuster

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave