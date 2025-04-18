Who Is Lady Don Ziqra? All About The Prime Suspect In Seelampur Murder Case

As per initial investigations, Ziqra had allegedly formed a local gang and was seeking revenge for her brother Sahil, who had been beaten in a prior incident.

A 17-year-old boy named Kunal was brutally stabbed to death in Delhi’s Seelampur area on Thursday evening, sparking massive protests and raising serious questions about law and order in the capital. At the center of the investigation is a woman known as Lady Don Ziqra, who the police have identified as the prime suspect in the Seelampur murder case.

Who is Lady Don Ziqra?

Ziqra, often referred to in her locality as “Lady Don”, is a resident of Seelampur with a reported criminal background. According to police sources, she was recently released from jail, just 15 days before the murder took place. She had been imprisoned under the Arms Act, and is said to be notorious for always carrying a gun.

As per initial investigations, Ziqra had allegedly formed a local gang and was seeking revenge for her brother Sahil, who had been beaten in a prior incident. Police officials told news agency PTI that Ziqra was searching for a man named “Lala”, believed to be behind the attack on her brother. When Kunal, the victim, reportedly refused to help her locate Lala, Ziqra allegedly orchestrated the stabbing that led to the boy’s death.

What Happened in the Seelampur Murder?

Kunal had stepped out to buy food around 7 PM when he was attacked and stabbed multiple times in Seelampur’s J Block. He was rushed to Jai Prakash Hospital but was declared dead on arrival. The murder has triggered public outrage, with local residents demanding justice and raising slogans like “Modiji madad karo, Yogi model chahiye.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Kunal’s mother has made serious allegations against the police, accusing them of allowing the accused to flee and failing to protect her son despite prior threats. She also claimed that the doctor who had treated her son faced harassment.

A case has been registered at the Seelampur police station, and multiple teams have been formed to track down Ziqra and other accused individuals, including her brother Sahil. Security has been heightened in the area in light of the protests.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has responded to the incident, stating, “I have spoken to the Police Commissioner. The FIR is registered, and the culprits will be arrested soon. Justice will be delivered.”

ALSO READ: ‘Half BJP And Half CPM’, Congress Leader K Muraleedharan Slams Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Calls ‘Ardhanareeswaran’