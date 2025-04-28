Who Is Laxmi Mittal? Indian Billionaire’s Involvement in Harvard Pakistan Conference Raises Eyebrows

A recent event at Harvard University has stirred controversy in India, with critics questioning the involvement of Indian billionaire Lakshmi Mittal in funding the first-ever Pakistan Conference. Hosted by Harvard’s Mittal Institute, the conference on April 27, 2025, aimed to shine a spotlight on Pakistan’s challenges and opportunities.

A recent event at Harvard University has stirred controversy in India, with critics questioning the involvement of Indian billionaire Lakshmi Mittal in funding the first-ever Pakistan Conference. Hosted by Harvard’s Mittal Institute, the conference on April 27, 2025, aimed to shine a spotlight on Pakistan’s challenges and opportunities. But it has raised several eyebrows, not only because of the conference’s topic but also due to Mittal’s controversial financial backing.

Harvard Hosts Pakistan Conference for the First Time

For the first time in its history, Harvard’s graduate students are hosting the Pakistan Conference, and the Mittal Institute is playing a key role in supporting this event. The conference, taking place on the Harvard campus, is designed to bring together voices from various sectors including policy, business, civil society, and arts. It seeks to highlight Pakistan’s economic, political, and environmental challenges, while also celebrating its cultural heritage.

The event is being co-chaired by Muhammad Hadi from Harvard’s Graduate School of Education and Sannan Pervaiz from the Harvard Kennedy School. Both co-chairs emphasized that the conference’s mission is to foster a conversation about Pakistan’s unique complexities, opportunities, and contributions to the global community.

The Conference’s Ambitious Goals

The theme of the conference, “Bridging Divides, Building Tomorrow,” aims to focus on finding solutions to the growing polarization around the world, including the internal challenges Pakistan faces. The event is intended to highlight pathways to inclusive growth, better governance, and a vision for a positive future. The organizers hope to initiate a long-term dialogue on Pakistan’s role in the global order and offer a platform for Pakistani thought leaders to showcase their country’s potential.

Sannan Pervaiz noted, “Pakistan is at a crossroads—economically, politically, and environmentally. This conference is about responding to the moment and connecting minds across borders.” Meanwhile, Muhammad Hadi explained the rationale behind the conference, stating, “Pakistan deserves a space of its own—one that understands and explores its complexity, recognizes its opportunities, and celebrates its art and heritage.”

Lakshmi Mittal’s Financial Support Raises Concerns

However, the financial backing from Lakshmi Mittal, one of India’s wealthiest businessmen, has become a point of contention. Mittal, a prominent figure in the global steel industry, has a history of high-profile business deals and investments, including in sectors that sometimes raise political questions. Critics argue that his involvement in the conference raises concerns about the potential promotion of a pro-Pakistan narrative, especially given the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

Mittal’s support of a platform that hosts Pakistan’s leaders and intellectuals has left many questioning his motives. Will Mittal apologize for funding an event that many feel is part of a larger propaganda effort to bolster Pakistan’s image at the cost of India’s national interests?

Belated ‘Delete’ Post Doesn’t Fool Critics

Adding fuel to the fire, some have pointed out a suspicious social media post that was swiftly deleted after it gained traction. The post, which featured controversial speakers and figures linked to anti-India sentiments, was removed shortly after backlash from Indian citizens and political commentators. Critics argue that the hasty deletion only confirms the concerns about the underlying motives behind the event.

The fact that such posts were ever published in the first place raises red flags for many. Some have suggested that Mittal and Harvard may have underestimated the backlash they would face from India, especially given the sensitive political climate surrounding Pakistan.

Pakistan-Harvard Ties and Growing Concerns

The inclusion of Pakistan’s thought leaders, many of whom have voiced anti-India sentiments in the past, further complicates matters. The conference’s lineup includes several speakers who have been critical of India, and this has only fueled suspicions of the event being used as a platform for Pakistan’s propaganda. As discussions continue, some feel that the event’s true purpose might be to further Pakistan’s geopolitical agenda rather than simply offer a neutral academic exchange.

The connection between the Mittal Institute and Pakistan’s political and business elite raises important questions about the role of wealthy individuals in shaping international dialogues. Some argue that individuals like Mittal may be using their influence to indirectly support political causes that align with their personal or business interests.

Will Lakshmi Mittal Apologize?

In light of the growing controversy, many are wondering whether Lakshmi Mittal will take responsibility for his involvement in an event that has caused such a stir. Despite the educational and intellectual goals of the conference, the perception in India remains largely negative, and Mittal’s silence on the matter has not helped alleviate the situation. The public may be looking for an apology or at least a clarification of his stance on the political undertones of the event.

Harvard’s Role and India-Pakistan Relations

As the Pakistan Conference at Harvard unfolds, the broader implications for India-Pakistan relations cannot be ignored. The event’s timing, coinciding with escalating tensions between the two countries, has made it a focal point for those critical of Pakistan’s role in supporting terrorism against India.

Despite the commendable goals of fostering dialogue and understanding, the involvement of controversial figures like Mittal and the questionable nature of some speakers has overshadowed the academic ambitions of the event. Whether the conference will achieve its lofty goals of bridging divides or instead contribute to further polarization remains to be seen.