Who Is Lt Cdr Suraj Parashar? MARCOS Commando Honoured With Shaurya Chakra

Indian Navy’s elite Marine Commandos (MARCOS) Lt Cdr Suraj Parashar has been conferred with the Shaurya Chakra award for his<|reserved_200903|>piration for demonstrating exceptional courage and bravery during operations to neutralise heavily armed terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Who Is Lt Cdr Suraj Parashar?

Captain Suraj Parashar belongs to the premier special operations force of the Indian Navy, the Marine Commandos (MARCOS). MARCOS operates as one of India’s most elite special operations units, specially trained for high risk operations on land, at sea, and in harsh combat theatre.

Parashar made headlines recently after being recognised for his exceptional leadership during operations to neutralise terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir in a counter-terrorism operation carried out by the Indian Maras and Army.

3 Shaurya Chakras for Himachal Pradesh. 🇮🇳 Lt Cdr Suraj Parashar of MARCOS from Una, Himachal Pradesh, neutralized 2 terrorists in a daring joint operation with the Indian Army in Kashmir. For those who think Himachal is only about tourism, this is the first love of every… https://t.co/cqRaTzF0G6 pic.twitter.com/NIVsul1rMO — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) June 9, 2026

Why Was He Awarded The Shaurya Chakra?

Lt Cdr Suraj Parashar was conferred with the Shaurya Chakra award for his leadership during a joint operation carried out by the Indian Army and Marine Commandos in Kashmir. Under his command, the security forces engaged heavily armament terrorists and neutralised two militants.

Official citations state that Parashar acted with exceptional courage, professionalism and determination undertaking the operation. He played a pivotal role in the success of the mission and helped in ensuring the safety of his comrades.

What Is MARCOS?

The Marine Commandos (MARCOS) are the commando forces of the Indian Navy. The commandos have been in existence since 1987. The forces are trained to undertake special reconnaissance, direct action missions, counter-terrorism, hostage rescue and amphibious warfare operations.

MARCOS commandos are required to undergo one of the most intense military training programmes in India and are often deployed in high-risk operations such as counter-insurgency duties in Jammu and Kashmir.

What Is The Shaurya Chakra

The Shaurya Chakra is India’s third-highest peacetime gallantry award. The award is presented to military good officers and civilians for acts of valor, self-sacrifice and gallantry when not in the face of the enemy.

The award is presented for acts of bravery undertaken during counter-terrorism operations, rescue missions, etc.

Citations for Lt Cdr Suraj Parashar’s award highlight the pivotal role played by special forces personnel of India for the defence of the country, promotion of national security and fight against terrorism in challenging operational environments.

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Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available information, official award announcements, and media reports available at the time of writing. Details regarding military operations may be limited due to security considerations. Readers are advised to refer to official government and armed forces statements for the most accurate and up-to-date information.