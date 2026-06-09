LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AICC functionary death Drishyam 3 bjp bcci dk shivkumar gold and silver rate today all weather tunnel business news donald trump birth rates Pakistan Military mahua moitra AICC functionary death Drishyam 3 bjp bcci dk shivkumar gold and silver rate today all weather tunnel business news donald trump birth rates Pakistan Military mahua moitra AICC functionary death Drishyam 3 bjp bcci dk shivkumar gold and silver rate today all weather tunnel business news donald trump birth rates Pakistan Military mahua moitra AICC functionary death Drishyam 3 bjp bcci dk shivkumar gold and silver rate today all weather tunnel business news donald trump birth rates Pakistan Military mahua moitra
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AICC functionary death Drishyam 3 bjp bcci dk shivkumar gold and silver rate today all weather tunnel business news donald trump birth rates Pakistan Military mahua moitra AICC functionary death Drishyam 3 bjp bcci dk shivkumar gold and silver rate today all weather tunnel business news donald trump birth rates Pakistan Military mahua moitra AICC functionary death Drishyam 3 bjp bcci dk shivkumar gold and silver rate today all weather tunnel business news donald trump birth rates Pakistan Military mahua moitra AICC functionary death Drishyam 3 bjp bcci dk shivkumar gold and silver rate today all weather tunnel business news donald trump birth rates Pakistan Military mahua moitra
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Who Is Lt Cdr Suraj Parashar? MARCOS Commando Honoured With Shaurya Chakra

Who Is Lt Cdr Suraj Parashar? MARCOS Commando Honoured With Shaurya Chakra

Who is Lt Cdr Suraj Parashar? Learn about the MARCOS officer who was awarded the Shaurya Chakra for his bravery during a counter-terrorism operation in Kashmir.

Suraj Parashar (Photo/X)
Suraj Parashar (Photo/X)

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Tue 2026-06-09 14:05 IST

Indian Navy’s elite Marine Commandos (MARCOS) Lt Cdr Suraj Parashar has been conferred with the Shaurya Chakra award for his<|reserved_200903|>piration for demonstrating exceptional courage and bravery during operations to neutralise heavily armed terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Who Is Lt Cdr Suraj Parashar?

Captain Suraj Parashar belongs to the premier special operations force of the Indian Navy, the Marine Commandos (MARCOS). MARCOS operates as one of India’s most elite special operations units, specially trained for high risk operations on land, at sea, and in harsh combat theatre.

Parashar made headlines recently after being recognised for his exceptional leadership during operations to neutralise terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir in a counter-terrorism operation carried out by the Indian Maras and Army.

You Might Be Interested In

Why Was He Awarded The Shaurya Chakra?

Lt Cdr Suraj Parashar was conferred with the Shaurya Chakra award for his leadership during a joint operation carried out by the Indian Army and Marine Commandos in Kashmir. Under his command, the security forces engaged heavily armament terrorists and neutralised two militants.

Official citations state that Parashar acted with exceptional courage, professionalism and determination undertaking the operation. He played a pivotal role in the success of the mission and helped in ensuring the safety of his comrades.

What Is MARCOS?

The Marine Commandos (MARCOS) are the commando forces of the Indian Navy. The commandos have been in existence since 1987. The forces are trained to undertake special reconnaissance, direct action missions, counter-terrorism, hostage rescue and amphibious warfare operations.

MARCOS commandos are required to undergo one of the most intense military training programmes in India and are often deployed in high-risk operations such as counter-insurgency duties in Jammu and Kashmir.

What Is The Shaurya Chakra

The Shaurya Chakra is India’s third-highest peacetime gallantry award. The award is presented to military good officers and civilians for acts of valor, self-sacrifice and gallantry when not in the face of the enemy.

The award is presented for acts of bravery undertaken during counter-terrorism operations, rescue missions, etc.

Citations for Lt Cdr Suraj Parashar’s award highlight the pivotal role played by special forces personnel of India for the defence of the country, promotion of national security and fight against terrorism in challenging operational environments.

Also Read: ‘Was He Mourning Or Laughing?’: Rahul Gandhi Trolled For Smiling Beside Suraj Hegde’s Mortal Remains In Bengaluru | WATCH

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available information, official award announcements, and media reports available at the time of writing. Details regarding military operations may be limited due to security considerations. Readers are advised to refer to official government and armed forces statements for the most accurate and up-to-date information.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Lt Cdr Suraj Parashar? MARCOS Commando Honoured With Shaurya Chakra
Tags: gallantry awards IndiaIndian Navy MARCOSindian navy newsLt Cdr Suraj ParasharMARCOS officerShaurya ChakraShaurya Chakra awardeeSuraj Parashar

RELATED News

Abhay Sinha Joins CineNow as Founding Member, Strategic Council

Rahul Gandhi Trolled For Smiling Beside Suraj Hegde's Mortal Remains

Swathi Veldandi: Hyderabad’s Destination for Bespoke Bridal Luxury

LIVE | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 09.06.2026, Sambad Dear Shine 1 PM Tuesday Bumper Lottery Result OUT: Check Complete List Online | ₹1 Crore Ticket No 95D 65218

Who Is Nithya Raman? Harvard-Educated Council Member Advances in Los Angeles Mayoral Race

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump Wear Adult Diapers? What Viral Videos Show

Comprehensive Insurance for EVs: Coverage Insights

OnePlus N Series To Launch In India Under Rs 20,000

Litton Das on Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott: ‘We Wanted to Play Cricket in India’, Claims He Saw ‘Guards With Guns’ in Pakistan

Tate Brothers Rape and Trafficking Empire Busted by Ex-Influencer

India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2026 Released at indiapost.gov.in; Check Selection Status and Merit List

Who Is Nithya Raman? Harvard-Educated Council Member Advances in Los Angeles Mayoral Race

VIDEO: Deepika Padukone’s Baby Bump Steals The Spotlight At Her New Rs 100 Crore Bandra Home With Ranveer Singh

Who Is Keiko Fujimori?

UP Police Exam Crowd Chaos Lucknow Station | WATCH

Who Is Lt Cdr Suraj Parashar? MARCOS Commando Honoured With Shaurya Chakra

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Lt Cdr Suraj Parashar? MARCOS Commando Honoured With Shaurya Chakra

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Lt Cdr Suraj Parashar? MARCOS Commando Honoured With Shaurya Chakra
Who Is Lt Cdr Suraj Parashar? MARCOS Commando Honoured With Shaurya Chakra
Who Is Lt Cdr Suraj Parashar? MARCOS Commando Honoured With Shaurya Chakra
Who Is Lt Cdr Suraj Parashar? MARCOS Commando Honoured With Shaurya Chakra

QUICK LINKS