Who Is Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth? Career, Achievements and All You Need to Know About New Army Chief

Lt General Dhiraj Seth who is currently serving as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff has been appointed as India’s next Chief of the Army Staff. He is an officer from the Armoured Corps with more than 39 years of service in the Indian Army. Outgoing Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday described serving in the Indian Army for over four decades as the “greatest privilege” of his life as he handed over the responsibility of the Chief of the Army Staff to Gen Dhiraj Seth. General Dwivedi expressed gratitude to soldiers, veterans, their families, and the citizens of the country for their unwavering support.

Who Is Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth?

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth is a graduate, of the National Defence Academy (NDA) at Khadakwasla, and in December 1986 he joined the Indian Army’s Armoured Corps. Over almost 40 years of service he has taken on a mix of key appointments in operations, military blueprints, capability development , and training. In all those roles, he’s been central to strengthening and modernising the Indian Army.

New Army Chief Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth Career, Achievements

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth has led the Indian Army at just about every level, in different operational areas. During his service, he commanded an Armoured Regiment in the desert, an Armoured Brigade in the western sector, and later a Counter-Insurgency Force in Jammu and Kashmir.

As a Lieutenant General, he also led the Sudarshan Chakra Corps, one of the Army’s top strike formations. After that, he served as the General Officer Commanding of the Delhi Area, where he took care of major military events and also ceremonial duties, as you’d expect.

Once he became an Army Commander, Lt Gen Seth went on to head both the South Western Command and the Southern Command, which is why he counts among the rare officers who managed two operational Army Commands. In those roles, he oversaw operations and planning across key regions for more than two and a half years.

He also held multiple important assignments at Army Headquarters where he had a big hand in shaping the Army’s future, improving its effectiveness, and pushing along its modernisation. His efforts helped the Army stay ready to bring in new technologies and deal with upcoming security challenges without getting caught flat footed.

Lt Gen Seth has, in addition, performed exceptionally well in the field of military training throughout his career. He is a graduate of the Higher Command Course and the National Defence College, and he has also completed the prestigious Command and Staff Course in Paris. That background gave him solid exposure to modern military strategy and leadership.

General Upendra Dwivedi Signs Off as Army Chief

During the farewell ceremony, General Dwivedi said, “As I conclude my tenure as the Chief of the Army Staff, I am filled with a profound sense of humility, gratitude, pride, and satisfaction. The journey from Sainik School to this moment has been unforgettable. Serving in the Indian Army for over four decades has been the greatest privilege of my life.”

“The Indian Army derives its strength not from any single individual, but from the unwavering faith of its soldiers, commanders, veterans, families, and the citizens of the country. I pay homage to every soldier of the Indian Army, including those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty,” he further added.

General Dwivedi said the Indian Army had maintained a high level of preparedness and vigilance across all fronts over the past two years, highlighting the successful execution of Operation Snow Leopard and Operation Sindoor.

He also stressed that stronger synergy among the Army, Navy, and Air Force has helped shape the country’s “new normal” in national security.

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