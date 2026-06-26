Who Is Mahesh Dixit? Meet India’s New IB Chief | His Career, IPS Batch, J&K Role and More

The Central Government has appointed senior IPS officer Mahesh Dixit as the next Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), which is India’s premier internal intelligence agency. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved his appointment for a two-year tenure.

Dixit is currently serving as the Special Director of the Intelligence Bureau, and he will take over from outgoing IB Director Tapan Kumar Deka. Deka’s tenure will end on June 30. His elevation comes after serving in some of the country’s most sensitive intelligence assignments.

Mahesh Dixit New IB Chief

The appointment of Mahesh Dixit marks a leadership transition at India’s top domestic intelligence agency. Dixit is an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the 1993 batch of Andhra Pradesh cadre. He has spent most of his career in intelligence and security roles.

The Indian government has appointed him for the IB Director role for the next two years from the date he assumes office or till further order, whichever comes first. His vast experience in managing national security and intelligence matters is the reason the centre has shown confidence in him.

Who is Mahesh Dixit?

Mahesh Dixit is currently the Special Director of the Intelligence Bureau and was serving as the agency’s second-in-command before his appointment. Dixit has developed deep expertise in tackling counter-terrorism, internal security, and intelligence operations.

Throughout his career, he has served several high-profile assignments that require his close coordination with security agencies and the state government. His experience has made him one of the country’s most senior intelligence professionals.

Mahesh Dixit’s Key Role in Jammu and Kashmir

Before moving to the Intelligence Bureau headquarters in New Delhi, Dixit was heading the Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau (SIB) in Jammu and Kashmir, which was one of the agency’s most critical postings.

During his tenure in J&K, he played a vital intelligence role leading up to the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. He also reportedly oversaw security arrangements for the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting held in Srinagar in 2023 and ensured smooth coordination during the international event.

Last year, Dixit was transferred to the Intelligence Bureau headquarters and promoted to Special Director, making him the agency’s second-highest-ranking officer. The promotion was widely seen as preparing him to assume the top position in the organisation. His appointment as IB director now formalises that transition.

Mahesh Dixit to Succeed Tapan Kumar Deka

Mahesh Dixit to succeed the outgoing Tapan Kumar Deka, a 1988-batch IPS officer from the Himachal Pradesh cadre, who has served as IB Director since July 2022. During Deka’s tenure, the Intelligence Bureau strengthened its focus on counter terrorism, intelligence sharing and emerging security threats. Due to his effective work as IB head, the central government has granted him two service extensions before appointing Dixit as his successor.

About Intelligence Bureau

The Intelligence Bureau, commonly known as the IB, is India’s oldest and premier internal intelligence agency. This agency is responsible for collecting domestic intelligence, monitoring internal security threats, counter-terrorism efforts, and supporting national security operations.