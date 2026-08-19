Who Is Major Singh & Why Is He Wanted By FBI

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has once again drawn attention to an alleged transnational organised-crime network linked to Punjab. Major Singh, who is allegedly associated with the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Organized Crime Group, is facing serious criminal allegations in the United States.

Who is Major Singh & What Are His Charges?

Major Singh is accused of taking part in a RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) conspiracy. He is also accused of conspiring to engage in the business of dealing in firearms without a licence, along with offences involving controlled substances. These are allegations, and he remains presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Other Punjab-Linked Names on the FBI Radar

The Major Singh case is not an isolated one. In recent months, several Punjab-linked names have appeared in FBI wanted and criminal-enterprise investigations. Nitish Kaushal has been wanted by the FBI over his alleged connection to the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Organized Crime Group and an alleged RICO conspiracy. The group has been accused of activities including murder, kidnapping, drug trafficking, weapons trafficking and extortion. Amritpal Singh was also placed on the FBI’s wanted list in a separate case involving an alleged transnational criminal organisation and controlled-substance trafficking. According to the FBI, that network was linked to the trafficking of cocaine and methamphetamine across the US, Canada and Mexico. Harmanveer Singh also appeared on the FBI’s wanted list in connection with alleged ties to the Ravinder Dhanda Organized Crime Group and a drug-trafficking conspiracy. He was later arrested in California.

A Punjab Police Officer Also Came Under the FBI’s Radar

Another striking case involved former Punjab Police SHO Gurinderjit Singh Nagra. US authorities accused him of involvement in an alleged scheme to extort around $400,000 from a family living in California. Punjab Police later arrested him and said its investigation had also uncovered allegations involving illegal payments.

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