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Home > India News > Who Is Manish Kumar Gupta? Meet Bihar Man Who Posed As IAS Officer, Fake ‘Ajit Doval Agent’ With Rs 100 Crore Assets

Who Is Manish Kumar Gupta? Meet Bihar Man Who Posed As IAS Officer, Fake ‘Ajit Doval Agent’ With Rs 100 Crore Assets

Bihar police arrest Manish Kumar Gupta for allegedly posing as an IAS officer and NSA Ajit Doval agent, threatening officials and promising jobs for money.

Manish Kumar Gupta posed as an IAS officer (Images: X)
Manish Kumar Gupta posed as an IAS officer (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: Tue 2026-08-11 10:53 IST

Manish Kumar Gupta ran a racket in Bihar by posing as an IAS officer, vigilance official and even an undercover agent working for National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval, police said. He allegedly called junior government officials in Gogri and threatened them with corruption cases, offering to make them disappear if they paid him. Job seekers were allegedly promised government jobs for money, while people facing criminal cases were told their FIRs could be made to vanish for a price. Police arrested Manish Kumar Gupta after receiving a tip-off at Gogri police station on Saturday afternoon.

As per The Print, FIR said, “On 8 August, we received a tip-off that one Manish Kumar Gupta uses a Government of India placard on his two private vehicles and tells people that he is an IAS officer.” A team of Khagaria police and the District Investigation Unit (DIU) then raided his residence at Jamalpur Bazar for nearly eight hours.

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Manish Kumar Gupta claimed links to NSA Ajit Doval, police say

Reportedly, during questioning, Manish Kumar Gupta identified himself as Manish Kumar, alias Manish Kumar Gupta, son of Parmeshwar Gupta. He showed police an ID card on his mobile phone identifying him as “Manish Kumar, Central Vigilance Commission” and claimed he was an undercover agent for NSA Ajit Doval.

Khagaria Superintendent of Police Bhanu Pratap Singh said verification found the claims to be prima facie fake. “During questioning, the individual identified himself as Manish Kumar [alias Manish Kumar Gupta], son of Parmeshwar Gupta. He displayed an ID card on his mobile phone identifying him as ‘Manish Kumar, Central Vigilance Commission’ and claimed to be an undercover agent for NSA Ajit Doval; verification revealed these claims to be prima facie fake. He has been formally arrested, and further legal action is underway,” the SP said.

Manish Kumar Gupta allegedly blackmailed officials, promised jobs

As per reports, SP Singh said the initial investigation showed that Manish Kumar Gupta was allegedly part of a larger racket involving several others in Bihar, other Indian states and the UK. “He would blackmail government officers by saying that he was a vigilance officer and if they pay up then the upcoming corruption case against them will go away,” he said.

The accused allegedly told people seeking government jobs that he “knew senior officers and could get them jobs in exchange for money”. Police also said he acted as a mediator, allegedly settling cases at local police stations in exchange for money.

Manish Kumar Gupta had luxury cars, liquor and Rs 100 crore assets

The raid also uncovered luxury assets and electronic devices. Police recovered two luxury cars, including a driverless Tesla carrying ‘Government of India’ placards. Reports say that the SP said, “Manish Gupta possesses assets worth over Rs 100 crore. The bungalow he occupied in Khagaria is a luxury property with a swimming pool and a private theatre and with more than 25 CCTV cameras.”

Police also recovered 31 litres of foreign liquor across 29 brands, including Hibiki Suntory Whisky, Talisker Dark Storm, Glenfiddich single malt and Indri, along with nine litres of beer. Six Apple mobile phones, four Apple laptops, five iPads, a 4TB hard disk, 20 credit cards, eight debit cards and four cheque books were also found.

Manish Kumar Gupta faces two FIRs as asset probe widens

According to reports, two Swamp Deer (Barasingha) horns were also recovered from his residence. Swamp Deer are protected under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, and hunting the species is illegal.

A senior officer said police would seek help from the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) to assess his total assets. “All his assets have been generated from threats, fraud, or corruption. We are also getting information that he has property not only in Bihar but other states and abroad too.”

Reportedly, two FIRs have been registered. The first includes Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections relating to furnishing false information, refusal to take an oath of honesty before a public servant, cheating, forged documents, cheating by personation and the Wildlife Protection Act. A separate case has been filed under the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016.

Also Read: Wife Drugs Husband, Attempts to Bury Him Alive in Grave Constructed at Home; Labourers Foil Plot | Video    

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Who Is Manish Kumar Gupta? Meet Bihar Man Who Posed As IAS Officer, Fake ‘Ajit Doval Agent’ With Rs 100 Crore Assets
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Who Is Manish Kumar Gupta? Meet Bihar Man Who Posed As IAS Officer, Fake ‘Ajit Doval Agent’ With Rs 100 Crore Assets

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Who Is Manish Kumar Gupta? Meet Bihar Man Who Posed As IAS Officer, Fake ‘Ajit Doval Agent’ With Rs 100 Crore Assets
Who Is Manish Kumar Gupta? Meet Bihar Man Who Posed As IAS Officer, Fake ‘Ajit Doval Agent’ With Rs 100 Crore Assets
Who Is Manish Kumar Gupta? Meet Bihar Man Who Posed As IAS Officer, Fake ‘Ajit Doval Agent’ With Rs 100 Crore Assets
Who Is Manish Kumar Gupta? Meet Bihar Man Who Posed As IAS Officer, Fake ‘Ajit Doval Agent’ With Rs 100 Crore Assets

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