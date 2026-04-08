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Home > India News > Who Is Mark Shankar Pawanovich? Son Of Pawan Kalyan And Anna Lezhneva Who Nearly Lost His Life In Singapore Fire; Probe Continues A Year Later

Who Is Mark Shankar Pawanovich? Son Of Pawan Kalyan And Anna Lezhneva Who Nearly Lost His Life In Singapore Fire; Probe Continues A Year Later

Mark Shankar Pawanovich, the younger son of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan, is back in the spotlight a year after he was injured in a fire accident at his school in Singapore.

Who Is Mark Shankar Pawanovich? Son Of Pawan Kalyan And Anna Lezhneva Who Nearly Lost His Life In Singapore Fire; Probe Continues A Year Later (Via X)
Who Is Mark Shankar Pawanovich? Son Of Pawan Kalyan And Anna Lezhneva Who Nearly Lost His Life In Singapore Fire; Probe Continues A Year Later (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 8, 2026 17:04:49 IST

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Who Is Mark Shankar Pawanovich? Son Of Pawan Kalyan And Anna Lezhneva Who Nearly Lost His Life In Singapore Fire; Probe Continues A Year Later

Mark Shankar Pawanovich, the younger son of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan, is back in the spotlight a year after he was injured in a fire accident at his school in Singapore.

His mother Anna Lezhneva recently shared an emotional note while celebrating the 22nd birthday of her elder son Akira Nandan. She also marked the same day as a “second birthday” for 8-year-old Mark, recalling the life-threatening incident.

In her message, she said the day holds deep meaning for the family as it marks both a birthday and the anniversary of the accident in which Mark nearly lost his life.

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Fire Incident And Ongoing Investigation

The fire broke out on April 8, 2025, at a shophouse on River Valley Road in Singapore, where Mark was attending a summer camp. Several children were injured in the incident, and one child lost her life.

Anna revealed that the investigation is still ongoing even a year later. She mentioned that many children suffered serious burns, with some still undergoing treatment.

Mark was rushed to hospital with burn injuries and smoke inhalation. After a few days of treatment, he was discharged and returned to India on April 13.

Who Is Mark Shankar Pawanovich

Mark is the son of Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva. He is their younger child and was eight years old at the time of the incident.

Pawan Kalyan has four children. He shares Akira Nandan and Aadya with his former wife Renu Desai, and two children, including Mark, with Anna.

Recalling the incident, Anna said Mark’s lungs were affected, and she still remembers watching him struggle to breathe in the hospital. She credited his survival to timely help and thanked those who rescued several children before firefighters arrived.

READ MORE: Goa Nightclub Fire Tragedy: Luthra Brothers Granted Bail In Forgery Case, Duo Set To Be Released From Jail As They Continue To Face Legal Proceedings

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Who Is Mark Shankar Pawanovich? Son Of Pawan Kalyan And Anna Lezhneva Who Nearly Lost His Life In Singapore Fire; Probe Continues A Year Later

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Who Is Mark Shankar Pawanovich? Son Of Pawan Kalyan And Anna Lezhneva Who Nearly Lost His Life In Singapore Fire; Probe Continues A Year Later

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Who Is Mark Shankar Pawanovich? Son Of Pawan Kalyan And Anna Lezhneva Who Nearly Lost His Life In Singapore Fire; Probe Continues A Year Later
Who Is Mark Shankar Pawanovich? Son Of Pawan Kalyan And Anna Lezhneva Who Nearly Lost His Life In Singapore Fire; Probe Continues A Year Later
Who Is Mark Shankar Pawanovich? Son Of Pawan Kalyan And Anna Lezhneva Who Nearly Lost His Life In Singapore Fire; Probe Continues A Year Later
Who Is Mark Shankar Pawanovich? Son Of Pawan Kalyan And Anna Lezhneva Who Nearly Lost His Life In Singapore Fire; Probe Continues A Year Later

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