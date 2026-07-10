Who is Matthew Aaron VanDyke, The US Mercenary demanding Pasta, Shrimps in Tihar Jail?

An American national has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for allegedly working as a mercenary. He was providing military training to insurgent groups along the India-Myanmar border and has approached a Delhi court seeking permission to cook his own meals inside the Jail. VanDyke is currently in Tihar Jail, and in his plea, he mentioned that the prison food is too “spicy, oily, deep-fried and greasy” for him. Consequently, he is currently on a prolonged hunger strike and surviving only through water.

VanDyke is on a Hunger Strike

He is currently in judicial custody seeking permission to keep cooking equipment and food supplies inside the prison, arguing that the standard jail diet is not compatible with his dietary habits, severely affecting his health.

VanDyke has been on a hunger strike since May 6 and has mostly survived on liquids like soy milk because he is unable to eat the meals supplied in jail, according to his plea submitted to a Delhi court. As per his attorneys, he has lost around 30 pounds (around 14 kg), has sharply declined in strength, stamina, and immunity, and is having eye issues as a result of malnutrition.

His attorney asked the court to permit him to cook his own meals at his family’s cost, seeing it as a humanitarian appeal. According to the application, his family is willing to give prison officials all necessary groceries, kitchenware, and cooking supplies at no cost.

A comprehensive list of food products is included in the request. Chicken, red meat, fish, shrimp, spaghetti, raw noodles, rice, potatoes, onions, beans, lentils, bread, butter, olive oil, toned milk, soy milk, bottled water, and spices are all items that VanDyke wishes to retain in jail. Additionally, he has requested authorisation to prepare his meals using a plastic food grinder, cooking pots, bowls, and an induction cooker.

US mercenary in Delhi prison: Tihar Jail to Submit Response

VanDyke’s lawyers have argued that being an American citizen, he is unaccustomed to the food typically served in Indian prisons and that continuing on the existing diet poses serious health concerns. His lawyer also requested a continuous supply of soy milk as the matter remains pending before the court.

The NIA has informed the court that it would not file any response to the application. Thereafter, the judge directed the Tihar Jail authorities to submit their response as the next hearing of the matter will take place on July 21.

Who is Matthew Aaron VanDyke?

Matthew Aaron VanDyke identifies as a documentary filmmaker, security analyst, and war correspondent. When he joined rebel forces on the ground during the 2011 Libyan Civil War and was imprisoned, his name first became well-known worldwide.

Following Libya, VanDyke established Sons of Liberty International, or SOLI, which offers local armed organisations in war zones across the globe military training and strategic counsel.

Why was VanDyke Arrested?