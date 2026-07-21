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Home > India News > Who Is Matthew Aaron VanDyke? Why A Delhi Court Allowed Him Special Diet In Tihar Jail

Who Is Matthew Aaron VanDyke? Why A Delhi Court Allowed Him Special Diet In Tihar Jail

A Delhi court has allowed NIA accused Matthew Aaron VanDyke to receive a special vegetarian diet, cooking facilities and medical support inside Tihar Jail, citing humanitarian and health grounds.

Court Allows Special Diet For Matthew Aaron VanDyke In Tihar Jail (Images: X)
Court Allows Special Diet For Matthew Aaron VanDyke In Tihar Jail (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-07-21 19:56 IST

A Delhi court has allowed American national Matthew Aaron VanDyke, an accused in a terrorism case investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), to receive specially selected food inside Tihar Jail after finding merit in his medical concerns. Along with permitting a customised vegetarian diet, the court directed prison authorities to arrange a cook, provide an electric kettle and ensure mosquito protection while also asking the Jail Superintendent and Medical Officer to closely monitor his health. However, it refused his request to keep non-vegetarian food in prison.

Reportedly, the relief came after the court considered submissions made by both the defence and the prosecution. While the NIA and the Tihar Jail Superintendent filed their replies, the court ultimately granted partial relief to Matthew Aaron VanDyke on humanitarian and medical grounds.

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Why Matthew Aaron VanDyke sought a different diet inside Tihar Jail

The application, moved through advocates Rohit Dandriyal and Rohit Gour before Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma at Delhi’s Patiala House Court, claimed Matthew Aaron VanDyke had been unable to consume the food served inside Tihar because it was “spicy, oily, deep-fried and greasy.”

As per reports, his lawyers argued that he had remained on a hunger strike since May 6, 2026, saying the prison diet had caused severe physical discomfort. According to the plea, he lost nearly 14 kilograms, developed vision problems due to inadequate nutrition and suffered a decline in his strength, stamina and immunity. The defence also invoked Article 21 of the Constitution, arguing that the right to life includes the dignity of every individual, even while in judicial custody. It said preserving that dignity required allowing him to eat food suited to his health and prepare meals he was accustomed to.

Matthew Aaron VanDyke gets most requested items, but court bars meat

After examining his medical condition, the court approved most of the requested food supplies. Matthew Aaron VanDyke has been allowed to receive lentils, pasta, uncooked noodles, rice, potatoes, onions, beans, bread, butter, olive oil, toned milk, soy milk, bottled water and spices. His family has also offered to bear the entire cost of the food, cooking equipment and related expenses.

Reports say that the court, however, declined permission for red meat, chicken, fish and shrimp, making it clear that only vegetarian items would be permitted. Jail authorities have also been directed to arrange a cook so that meals can be prepared according to his approved dietary requirements.

Matthew Aaron VanDyke remains under investigation in wider terror probe

The court order comes as Matthew Aaron VanDyke continues to face serious allegations in an ongoing NIA investigation. He was arrested at Kolkata airport on March 13 along with six Ukrainian nationals. Investigators allege the group was part of a conspiracy linked to terrorist activities targeting India, maintained links with organisations banned in the country, supplied weapons and other terrorist hardware, and provided military training. The agency has further claimed that the accused admitted to being in direct contact with armed militants carrying AK-47 rifles.

According to reports, a separate group of 14 Ukrainian nationals entered India on tourist visas before travelling to Guwahati and Mizoram, from where they allegedly crossed illegally into Myanmar to provide drone warfare training to ethnic armed organisations. The NIA also alleges that drones imported from Europe were routed through India into Myanmar and is examining whether the network had links inside India. Mobile phones seized from the accused are being analysed as investigators continue taking them to different locations during the probe. Matthew Aaron VanDyke and the other accused have been booked under multiple provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), including criminal conspiracy.

Matthew Aaron VanDyke’s background before his arrest

According to reports, before his arrest, Matthew Aaron VanDyke described himself as a security analyst, war correspondent and documentary filmmaker. He came into international focus during Libya’s 2011 civil war, when he joined rebel forces and was later imprisoned. After the conflict, he founded Sons of Liberty International (SOLI), an organisation that says it provides military training and strategic advice to local armed groups operating in conflict zones.

Also Read: Why Did US Embassy In India Warn Americans About Jantar Mantar Protest Three Days In Advance?   

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Who Is Matthew Aaron VanDyke? Why A Delhi Court Allowed Him Special Diet In Tihar Jail
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Who Is Matthew Aaron VanDyke? Why A Delhi Court Allowed Him Special Diet In Tihar Jail
Who Is Matthew Aaron VanDyke? Why A Delhi Court Allowed Him Special Diet In Tihar Jail
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