Saturday, May 10, 2025
Who Is Mudassar Khadian Khas, LeT Terrorist Killed In Indian Strikes Under Operation Sindoor?

Among the terrorists killed was Mudassar Khadian Khas, also known by the aliases Mudassar and Abu Jundal, a senior commander of LeT.

Who Is Mudassar Khadian Khas, LeT Terrorist Killed In Indian Strikes Under Operation Sindoor?

Among the terrorists killed was Mudassar Khadian Khas, also known by the aliases Mudassar and Abu Jundal, a senior commander of LeT.


In a major operation aimed at dismantling terrorist networks, the Indian Army successfully executed Operation Sindoor on May 7. The operation targetted key terrorist hideouts across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), resulting in the elimination of five high-profile terrorists, including several top commanders of notorious terror groups Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Among the terrorists killed was Mudassar Khadian Khas, also known by the aliases Mudassar and Abu Jundal, a senior commander of LeT. Khadian, who was the head of the Markaz Taiba in Muridke, Punjab, was a key figure within the global terrorist organisation. His death marks a substantial blow to the operational capabilities of Lashkar-e-Taiba, a group known for its involvement in several attacks in India, including the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Details of the Operation and Aftermath

The Indian Army’s precision strike, which was reportedly executed with high levels of intelligence coordination, led to the elimination of key leaders from two of most dangerous terror outfits based in Pakistan—Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. The operation was carried out in regions of Pakistan and PoJK known to harbour terror cells responsible for orchestrating violent attacks in India.

As the person in charge of the Markaz Taiba, a key ideological and operational hub for LeT, Khadian Khas was instrumental in coordinating various terror activities, including recruitment and the planning of cross-border strikes and his strategic position within the group, in turn, posed a significant threat.

Funeral Ceremony with Military Honours

Khas’s funeral, which took place shortly after his death, was attended by several high-ranking officials from Pakistan’s military and political elite. In a display of posthumous reverence, Khadian was given a guard of honour by the Pakistan Army, signalling the apparent gravitas of his standing within the Pakistani military establishment. His funeral ceremony was conducted at a government school and was led by Hafiz Abdul Rauf, a prominent figure associated with the Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), an organisation designated as a global terrorist entity by the United Nations.

The funeral was attended by a number of key military figures, including a serving Lt. General of the Pakistan Army and the Inspector General of Punjab Police, suggesting a potentially uncomfortable reality for Pakistan’s leadership—balancing public displays of support for terror groups with international pressures to curb their activities.

Additionally, wreaths were laid by high-ranking Pakistani officials, including the Pakistani Army Chief and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The deaths of these five terrorists mark a significant step in New Delhi’s efforts to eliminate terror networks operating from Pakistani soil. Among the other terrorists killed were Hafiz Muhammed Jameel, Mohammad Yusuf Azhar, Khalid (Abu Akasha), and Mohammad Hassan Khan—all of whom were affiliated with the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group.

Many analysts believe that these strikes were crucial, especially given that they targetted the logistical and ideological nodes of terror organisations operating from Pakistani soil.

Terrorists Eliminated in Operation Sindoor:

  1. Mudassar Khadian Khas alias Mudassar alias Abu Jundal—Lashkar-e-Taiba
  2. Hafiz Muhammed Jameel—Jaish-e-Mohammed
  3. Mohammad Yusuf Azhar alias Ustad Ji alias Mohd Salim alias Ghosi Sahab—Jaish-e-Mohammed
  4. Khalid alias Abu Akasha – Lashkar-e-Taiba
  5. Mohammad Hassan Khan—Jaish-e-Mohammed

