Who Is Muhammad Husnain, The Pakistani Ranger Caught While Trying to Cross India Border In Rajasthan? Espionage Suspected

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday captured a Pakistani ranger who allegedly tried to infiltrate Indian territory along the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan. Initial assessments indicate that the individual may have been attempting espionage or reconnaissance.

Identified as Muhammad Hussain, the intruder belongs to Pakistan’s paramilitary force and hails from the Bahawalpur sector. BSF officials confirmed that Hussain remains in custody under the Rajasthan frontier unit, where he is undergoing interrogation to uncover the purpose behind his actions.

Second Attempted Infiltration in Two Days

Just a day earlier, on Saturday, another Pakistani ranger was detained after making a similar incursion attempt along the same border in Rajasthan. This incident unfolded amid rising India-Pakistan tensions triggered by recent terrorist attacks in Poonch.

Arrests Follow Detention of Indian Jawan by Pakistan

These back-to-back apprehensions follow the recent capture of BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, who was detained by Pakistani authorities after he accidentally crossed the international border in Punjab.

Despite India’s formal protests and demands for his release, Pakistan has refused to return the soldier, whose capture came just a day after the terror attack in Pahalgam.