Who Is Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar? New Reports Link Pahalgam Terror Attack To 1999 Kandahar Hijack

After reports from some sections of Indian media pointed to Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar, the founder of the Al-Umar Mujahideen, as a possible mastermind behind the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, the former militant leader has once again become a topic of intense discussion. Zargar, who was released during the 1999 Kandahar hijack in a high-profile prisoner exchange, has long been associated with terrorism in Kashmir. Despite the lack of official confirmation, the possibility of his involvement in the April 22, 2023 attack, which claimed the lives of 25 Hindu tourists and a local Muslim horse-handler, has led to a surge of news coverage and public interest in his past actions and connections.

Who is Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar?

Born in 1967 in Ghani Mohalla, Srinagar, Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar, also known as ‘Latram,’ had an early introduction to anti-India activities. His father, Ghulam Rasool Zargar, ran a photography shop in the city’s Nai Sadak area. Zargar, a coppersmith by profession, quickly became involved in stone-pelting incidents and soon aligned himself with separatists in Kashmir.

The late 1980s marked a turning point for the region when a group of local youths formed the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), inspiring many young Kashmiris, including Zargar, to take up arms. He later distanced himself from JKLF due to ideological differences after the death of JKLF leader Ashfaq Majeed Wani in 1990. Zargar went on to form Al-Umar Mujahideen, an outfit that aimed for Kashmir’s merger with Pakistan rather than independence.

The 1999 Kandahar Hijack and Zargar’s Release

Zargar’s name became internationally recognized in December 1999 when the Indian Airlines flight IC-814 was hijacked by militants and flown to Kandahar, Afghanistan. The hijackers were part of the Pakistani militant group Harkat-ul-Mujahideen, and one passenger was killed in the process. After days of negotiations, India agreed to release three high-profile prisoners, including Zargar, in exchange for the hostages.

Zargar, along with Maulana Masood Azhar, the leader of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who was involved in the kidnapping and murder of journalist Daniel Pearl, were released and flown to Pakistan. This decision has been widely criticized and remains a controversial moment in Indian history.

After the Release: Zargar’s Life in Pakistan

Following his release, Zargar spent several years in the news, but eventually, his presence faded from public view. However, in March 2023, the Indian government declared Zargar an officially designated terrorist. His name once again surfaced when reports linked him to the investigation into the Pahalgam attack.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has raised concerns about Zargar’s continued influence, particularly through his supporters in Kashmir. The recent raids on the homes of individuals allegedly linked to Zargar’s Al-Umar Mujahideen, including his family house in Srinagar, have brought him back into the spotlight.

Zargar’s Connection to the Pahalgam Attack

The Pahalgam attack, which left 26 civilians dead, has been a key focus of investigations. According to the NIA, Zargar’s supporters may have played a role in supporting the overground workers (OGWs) involved in planning and executing the attack. Despite living in Pakistan, Zargar’s influence appears to linger in Srinagar, and his connections to militant groups like JeM and Al-Qaeda continue to be a cause for concern.

The Ongoing Crackdown on Militants and OGWs

In the wake of the Pahalgam attack, Indian authorities have stepped up their crackdown on former militants, overground workers, and others linked to separatist groups. In a recent series of raids, 21 homes were searched in Srinagar, including Zargar’s ancestral home. The government has been using the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) to target individuals connected to terrorism, and Zargar’s property has already been seized under the same law.

The Union Home Ministry’s declaration of Zargar as a terrorist has intensified the focus on his activities, and law enforcement agencies are continuing to track down individuals connected to banned groups like Al-Umar Mujahideen.