Who Is Muskan Rastogi? The Woman Behind Meerut’s Shocking Murder That Has Social Media Outraged

Muskan Rastogi, accused of murdering her husband Saurabh Rajput in Meerut, faces public outrage. Social media erupts, demanding justice for the brutal crime.

Muskan Rastogi has become the center of public outrage after being accused of brutally murdering her husband, Saurabh Rajput, with the help of her lover Sahil Shukla in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The case has sparked intense discussions online, with netizens expressing their anger on X (formerly Twitter) and other social media platforms. But who exactly is Muskan Rastogi, and why has she become a name that people are condemning?

Muskan Rastogi: A Wife Turned Accused Murderer

Muskan was married to 35-year-old Saurabh Rajput, a Merchant Navy officer posted in London. Their love marriage in 2016 had defied family opposition, and they had a daughter together. On the surface, their relationship seemed fine, but behind closed doors, Muskan was involved with Sahil Shukla—a relationship that ultimately led to Saurabh’s gruesome murder.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Brutal Murder That Sparked Public Outrage

Saurabh had returned to Meerut to celebrate his wife and daughter’s birthday. However, instead of a joyful reunion, he fell victim to a horrifying murder plot. According to Uttar Pradesh Police, Muskan and Sahil sedated Saurabh with anesthesia, killed him, cut his body into pieces, and sealed the remains in a drum filled with cement to cover up their crime.

For 15 days, the crime remained undiscovered until police found Saurabh’s decomposed body in a rented house.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Muskan’s Shocking Escape and Arrest

After committing the murder, Muskan abandoned her daughter at her parents’ home and fled to Shimla with Sahil. However, upon returning home, she confessed to her mother, leading to her arrest along with Sahil.

Social Media’s Explosive Reaction

Since Tuesday night, social media has been flooded with angry reactions. Users on X have called Muskan a “betrayer” and a “cold-blooded murderer”, demanding strictest punishment. Some users have compared her crime to infamous murder cases, while others expressed concern about the rise in such betrayals within marriages.

A widely shared comment read: “You may find thousands of enemies, but never a wife like this.”

The soul will cry upon hearing this 💔 MEET MUSKAN, She along with her boyfriend Mohit killed her husband Saurabh Rastogi…. They stabbed him, cut him into pieces & then put the body in a drum filled with cement Saurabh worked in Merchant Navy in London & had come to India to… pic.twitter.com/xCEsX7KPqM — Anshika Singh Yadav (@Anshika_in) March 19, 2025

ये सुनकर आत्मा रो पड़ेगी यह ऐसी दर्दनाक स्टोरी है जिसे सुनते ही आत्मा कांप जाती है मुस्कान से मिलिए, उसने अपने प्रेमी मोहित के साथ मिलकर अपने पति सौरभ रस्तोगी की हत्या कर दी…. उन्होंने उसे चाकू मारा, टुकड़ों में काटा और फिर शव को सीमेंट से भरे ड्रम में डाल दिया सौरभ लंदन… pic.twitter.com/QpJ3DeiRr4 — Chandan Singh Yadav (@Chandanmgs123) March 19, 2025

हवस की धधकती आग में समाज कहां जा रहा है?

पहले प्यार फिर प्रेमविवाह फिर एक और आशिक और पति की हत्या ! जी हां मेरठ में मुस्कान रस्तोगी ने मर्चेंट नेवी में कार्यरत सौरभ से प्रेम विवाह किया ! सौरभ पत्नी का जन्मदिन मनाने घर आया पत्नी ने प्रेमी साहिल शुक्ला के साथ मिलकर हत्या कर दी!

शव… pic.twitter.com/cMflsnfrpe — ShivRaj Yadav (@shivaydv_) March 19, 2025

With the case now under investigation, Muskan and Sahil face severe legal consequences. The horrific nature of the crime and the betrayal involved have made it one of the most talked-about cases in India, keeping social media abuzz with demands for justice.

ALSO READ: 13 Bangladeshi Nationals Deported From Assam Through Sutarkandi ICP Amid Crackdown On Illegal Immigration