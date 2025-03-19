Home
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
  Who Is Muskan Rastogi? The Woman Behind Meerut's Shocking Murder That Has Social Media Outraged

Who Is Muskan Rastogi? The Woman Behind Meerut’s Shocking Murder That Has Social Media Outraged

Muskan Rastogi, accused of murdering her husband Saurabh Rajput in Meerut, faces public outrage. Social media erupts, demanding justice for the brutal crime.

Who Is Muskan Rastogi? The Woman Behind Meerut’s Shocking Murder That Has Social Media Outraged


Muskan Rastogi has become the center of public outrage after being accused of brutally murdering her husband, Saurabh Rajput, with the help of her lover Sahil Shukla in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The case has sparked intense discussions online, with netizens expressing their anger on X (formerly Twitter) and other social media platforms. But who exactly is Muskan Rastogi, and why has she become a name that people are condemning?

Muskan Rastogi: A Wife Turned Accused Murderer

Muskan was married to 35-year-old Saurabh Rajput, a Merchant Navy officer posted in London. Their love marriage in 2016 had defied family opposition, and they had a daughter together. On the surface, their relationship seemed fine, but behind closed doors, Muskan was involved with Sahil Shukla—a relationship that ultimately led to Saurabh’s gruesome murder.

The Brutal Murder That Sparked Public Outrage

Saurabh had returned to Meerut to celebrate his wife and daughter’s birthday. However, instead of a joyful reunion, he fell victim to a horrifying murder plot. According to Uttar Pradesh Police, Muskan and Sahil sedated Saurabh with anesthesia, killed him, cut his body into pieces, and sealed the remains in a drum filled with cement to cover up their crime.

For 15 days, the crime remained undiscovered until police found Saurabh’s decomposed body in a rented house.

Muskan’s Shocking Escape and Arrest

After committing the murder, Muskan abandoned her daughter at her parents’ home and fled to Shimla with Sahil. However, upon returning home, she confessed to her mother, leading to her arrest along with Sahil.

Social Media’s Explosive Reaction

Since Tuesday night, social media has been flooded with angry reactions. Users on X have called Muskan a “betrayer” and a “cold-blooded murderer”, demanding strictest punishment. Some users have compared her crime to infamous murder cases, while others expressed concern about the rise in such betrayals within marriages.

A widely shared comment read: “You may find thousands of enemies, but never a wife like this.”

With the case now under investigation, Muskan and Sahil face severe legal consequences. The horrific nature of the crime and the betrayal involved have made it one of the most talked-about cases in India, keeping social media abuzz with demands for justice.

Meerut murder case Muskan Rastogi Saurabh Rajput murder UP crime news

