Who Is N Biren Singh? Manipur CM Resigns Amid Unrest–His Career And Education| Explained

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post on Sunday amid ongoing violence in the northeastern state. Handing over his resignation letter to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan, Singh stated, “It has been an honour to serve the people of Manipur so far.” Before entering politics, Singh had a diverse career as a footballer, journalist, and editor.

Here is a close look in to his Education and Career

Who Is N Biren Singh?

Nongthombam Biren Singh is an Indian politician, former footballer, and journalist. He has served as the Chief Minister of Manipur since 2017, becoming the state’s first BJP CM.

Education

Born on January 1, 1961, in Imphal, Manipur

Holds a BA degree from Manipur University

Career

Footballer: Recruited into the Border Security Force (BSF), played for its football team in domestic tournaments.

Journalist: Founded the vernacular daily Naharolgi Thoudang in 1992 and worked as its editor until 2001.

Politics: 2002: Entered politics, joined the Democratic Revolutionary Peoples Party (DRPP), and won the Heingang Assembly seat. 2003: Appointed Minister of State for Vigilance and later Forest & Environment Minister. 2007: Joined the Indian National Congress (INC), retained his seat, and served as Irrigation & Flood Control, Youth Affairs & Sports, and Consumer Affairs & Public Distribution (CAF&PD) Minister. 2012: Won his third consecutive term from Heingang. 2016: Resigned from the INC and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). 2017: Became Manipur’s first BJP CM. 2022: Re-elected and continued as CM.



Manipur CM N Biren Singh hands over the letter of resignation from the post of Chief Minister to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal. pic.twitter.com/zcfGNVdPPo — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2025

Singh has been vocal about the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), advocating for its repeal before the 2022 elections. His resignation comes at a time when Manipur is witnessing continued ethnic violence and unrest.

