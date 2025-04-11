Who Is Nainar Nagendran? Ex-AIADMK Minister Replaces K Annamalai As Tamil Nadu BJP Chief

The move comes ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections and signals the BJP’s renewed efforts to revive its alliance with the AIADMK.

In a strategic political move ahead of the crucial 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed senior leader and Tirunelveli MLA Nainar Nagendran as the new Tamil Nadu BJP President, replacing K. Annamalai.

The decision comes as Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits Chennai to hold key discussions aimed at reviving the BJP-AIADMK alliance, which collapsed in September 2023 due to tensions between Annamalai and the AIADMK leadership.

Who Is Nainar Nagendran?

Nainar Nagendran is a seasoned politician with strong political roots in Tamil Nadu. A former AIADMK minister, he joined the BJP in 2017 and currently serves as the MLA from Tirunelveli. Known for his cordial relations with AIADMK leaders, Nagendran’s appointment is seen as a reconciliatory step to restore the BJP’s alliance with the Dravidian major.

Nagendran was first elected as an MLA in 2001, and served as Minister for Transport, Industries, and Electricity during the AIADMK government under late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa. He was re-elected in 2011 but did not hold a Cabinet position. After narrowly losing in 2016, he made a strong comeback in 2021, winning Tirunelveli as a BJP candidate and was subsequently named the Leader of the BJP Legislature Party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Why Was Annamalai Replaced?

K. Annamalai’s tenure as Tamil Nadu BJP chief was marked by a confrontational approach towards the AIADMK, especially following his controversial remarks against revered Dravidian leaders like C.N. Annadurai and Jayalalithaa. This strained relationship eventually led to the collapse of the BJP-AIADMK alliance in 2023.

While Annamalai helped energize the BJP cadre in Tamil Nadu, his aggressive stance cost the party its long-standing alliance. As per party sources, Annamalai will now focus on strengthening grassroots support across the state ahead of the 2026 polls.

BJP-AIADMK Alliance Back on Track?

Union Minister Amit Shah’s Chennai visit is seen as a crucial step in rebuilding the BJP-AIADMK partnership. He is expected to meet with AIADMK General Secretary and former CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) and other senior leaders to formalize the renewed alliance.

The two parties had a productive collaboration during the 2021 Assembly elections, where the AIADMK won 66 seats and the BJP secured 4. However, the 2024 Lok Sabha polls exposed the impact of their separation, with both parties suffering electoral setbacks.

What This Means for Tamil Nadu Politics

Nainar Nagendran’s elevation signals a shift in BJP’s Tamil Nadu strategy from confrontation to collaboration. His appointment could pave the way for a renewed Dravidian-nationalist alliance, boosting BJP’s electoral prospects in the southern state where it has struggled to make significant inroads independently.

