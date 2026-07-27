Who Is Nandan Nilekani? Infosys Co-Founder Joins PM Modi’S NTA Reform Task Force

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced the setting up of a high-powered task force on examination reforms under the leadership of technology expert and Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani. The decision came a day after the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Education Minister amid the nationwide protests over alleged NEET UG paper leaks. PM Modi said Nandan will look into making the exam system “reliable” and “transparent” and submit a report to the government. The other members of the high-powered task force include former ISRO Chairman S Somnath, former Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti, former Education Secretary Anita Karwal and logistics expert Amrit Lal Meena.

Who Is Nandan Nilekani?

Nandan Nilekani joined the Congress party in March 2014 and contested the Lok Sabha election from Bengaluru South. However he lost to BJP leader Ananth Kumar by more than 2.28 lakh votes.

Before entering politics, the UPA government had appointed him as the head of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), where he played a key role in developing the Aadhaar programme. He became kown as one of India’s leading technology experts.

The Modi government has once again chosen Nilekani for an important national role following his more than 10-year experience.

Nandan Nilekani is expected to help build a more secure and reliable examination system by using his experience in creating India’s digital public infrastructure through Aadhaar.

What is the Main Aim of NTA Task Force?

In a video message on X, the Prime Minister said, “The Government of India is continuously taking various measures for the future of students. Those who tampered with the students’ future are languishing in jail. We have already established fast-track courts. We are also moving towards enacting new legislation in Parliament that incorporates stringent legal provisions. However, we must look to the future. Our examination system needs to be reliable and transparent, and it must make maximum use of technology.”

“Keeping all these factors in mind, we have decided to constitute a high-powered task force under the leadership of the world-renowned technology expert Nandan Nilekani. This task force will focus on examination reforms, and based on its report, steps will be taken to ensure the credibility of upcoming examinations at the earliest,” he added.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Prahlad Joshi has taken the additional charge of Education Minister following the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. He will continue his charge as Union Ministeries of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution, New and Renewable Energy.

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