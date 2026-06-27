Who Is Narendra Mittal? Matchmaker Behind Ketan Agarwal-Siya Goyel Alliance

As part of an investigation into the alleged murder of the 25-year-old Pune realtor, police have questioned Narendra Mittal, the matchmaker who brought Ketan Agarwal and Siya Goyel together for marriage. Initially, the matter looked like an accident. Agarwal died on June 18 after falling off a cliff near Lohagad Fort. But when the investigation took place, it discovered some serious discrepancies in Goyel’s version of events, and the case drastically changed. According to police, she no longer wanted to marry Agarwal, so she and her accused lover, Chetan Chaudhary, pushed him from the cliff.

Who Is Narendra Mittal?

Ketan Agarwal and Siya Goyel’s marriage was proposed by matchmaker Narendra Mittal. Siya Goyel is the daughter of his sister-in-law, Pooja Goyel, and Mittal is the maternal uncle of Ketan’s father, Vishal Agarwal.

According to Mitttal, the marriage discussion was originally begun in January 2026. He arranged the first meeting between the two families in February, and after that, they agreed to the marriage. The couple later got engaged at a hotel in Pune, and their wedding was scheduled for November.

Mittal said he was only involved in introducing the families after being questioned by the Lonavala Rural Police. Ketan and Siya both seemed courteous and respectful, he continued, and neither family had any cause to predict such an outcome.

Mittal also denied knowing about Siya Goyel’s alleged relationship with Chetan Chaudhary, saying he had known her since childhood and was unaware of any such relationship.

Why Did Police Question Narendra Mittal?

In order to find out how the marriage alliance developed and whether Mittal was aware of any problems between the couple before to the incident, police questioned him. Investigators have not yet stated that he is a suspect in the case. Ketan Agarwal’s death is still being investigated.

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case

Siya Goyel, 20, and her claimed lover, Chetan Chaudhary, 22, are accused by police of pushing Ketan Agarwal from a cliff in Pune’s Lohagad Fort on June 18 because she no longer wanted to marry him.

At first, the event was considered an accident. However, once discrepancies allegedly surfaced in Siya’s version of events, investigators started considering it a potential murder, which alarmed Ketan’s family.