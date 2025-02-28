Home
Friday, February 28, 2025
Who Is Neelam Shinde? MEA Steps In To Expedite Visa Process After Indian-Origin Student Goes In Coma Following Car-Crash

Following the accident, the 35-year-old student was rushed to C Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, where she remains in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Who Is Neelam Shinde? MEA Steps In To Expedite Visa Process After Indian-Origin Student Goes In Coma Following Car-Crash

Neelam Shinde


The External Affairs Ministry (MEA) of India has urgently requested the US authorities to expedite the visa process for the family of Neelam Shinde, a student from Maharashtra, who is in critical condition following a road accident in California, according to sources.

Who Is Neelam Shinde?

On February 14, Neelam Shinde was involved in a hit-and-run accident while taking an evening walk in California. A vehicle struck her from behind, causing severe injuries to her arms, legs, head, and chest, her family revealed.

Sources indicate that she is in her final year of the Master of Science (MS) program at California State University and has been residing in the US for the past four years.

Hospitalization and Critical Condition

Following the accident, the 35-year-old student was rushed to C Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, where she remains in the intensive care unit (ICU). Due to her serious condition, the hospital reportedly sent an email urging her family to come to the US urgently, as they need consent to perform critical surgery.

Neelam’s father, Tanaji Madhav Shinde, stated that they were informed about the incident on February 16 and have been trying to secure a US visa ever since but have not received approval yet.

The MEA is actively pursuing the matter with US officials to expedite the visa process. “The US side is currently reviewing the necessary formalities for the early issuance of visas to the applicant’s family,” sources confirmed.

With Neelam’s condition being critical, her family’s presence is urgently required for medical decisions, including the necessary surgery. The MEA’s intervention is aimed at ensuring they can reach her as soon as possible.

